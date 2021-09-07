A road rage incident led to a man reportedly pointing a semi-automatic handgun at a woman in a grocery store parking lot recently.
A 2-year-old and 3-year-old were in the vehicle when the firearm was pulled, according to the incident report.
The woman told Braselton police that the incident began when she pulled into traffic in front of the man on Spout Springs Rd., at which point he began tailgating her, she said.
She said the man was visibly upset, making wild hand gestures while continuing to tailgate her.
The woman said the man then followed her vehicle into a grocery store parking lot. He then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, hung the weapon outside the driver’s side door and brandished it toward her, according to the woman. She said he later loaded a magazine into the weapon, chambered a round and pointed it at her and made gestures to her and a witness as if he was firing the weapon.
The man then reportedly left the parking lot and drove toward Friendship Rd. The woman said she recorded the man’s tag number.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police Include:
•domestic disturbance on Zion Church Rd. where a man and a woman reportedly got into a verbal dispute. Both admitted to drinking prior to the incident.
•miscellaneous information on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a store clerk over the clerk’s refusal to accept a 50-cent coupon for cigarettes. The man said the clerk threatened him prior to leaving the store. The clerk said he feared for his safety and asked that the man be barred from the business.
•lost property on Golf Club Dr. where a man said he left his wallet, containing $250 and credit cards, in a golf cart.
•domestic disturbance on Riverwood Dr. where a man said his wife was throwing his items out of a bedroom.
•information on Hwy. 211 where the complainant said a man borrowed his car and never returned. The man and the vehicle were located at a gas station after it broke down. The complainant did not press charges.
•hit-and-run and tag violation on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a man said a limo driver hit his vehicle and drove off. The limo driver was located and returned two hours later, and she was cited for a hit-and-run and driving with a dealer tag.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects on I-85 where a man was cited for the infractions after a traffic stop for driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.