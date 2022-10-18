N1605P25010C.TIF

A man said another motorist punched him over a recent traffic incident on Freedom Pkwy.

The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that he made a left turn into a parking lot when the other motorist got out of his truck, cursed at him and told him “to learn how to drive.” He said the motorist then reached into his vehicle and struck him in the mouth.

