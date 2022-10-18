A man said another motorist punched him over a recent traffic incident on Freedom Pkwy.
The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that he made a left turn into a parking lot when the other motorist got out of his truck, cursed at him and told him “to learn how to drive.” He said the motorist then reached into his vehicle and struck him in the mouth.
The man said he wanted to press charges.
Three people reportedly witnessed the incident. One man reportedly attempted to video the altercation, but the recording was obstructed.
The motorist reportedly folded up his vehicle tag to prevent anyone from reading it as he left the scene.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•agency assist on Ward Rd. to a two-vehicle collision with injuries. Both drivers were reportedly transferred to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for treatment.
•dispute on Evergreen Ct. where a man was reportedly drunk and got into a shoving match with his father.
•theft on Bent Water Way where roofing shingles from a new home site were reportedly taken.
•damage to property on I-85 where a man said he lost control of his vehicle while trying to swerve around a construction cone in the roadway and hit a concrete wall. The crash reportedly caused “disabling damage” to the vehicle, according to the incident report. The report noted cones in the roadway, “but not enough to obstruct.”
•dispute on Fern Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend grabbed her hair, pushed her down a set of stairs and then struck the left side of her face with his hand. The woman reportedly had a slight abrasion on her elbow and on her left little finger and had redness on her left ear. Her boyfriend told a deputy that the woman slipped on one of the stairs, causing her to fall. A witness corroborated the boyfriend’s account and showed a text where the woman apologized for the incident, according to the incident report.
•criminal trespass on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman said her boyfriend threw items around their house and cursed at her. Her boyfriend, however, said she threw the items and started the argument after drinking all day.
•theft on Maple Walk where a man said a portable air compressor, generator, socket set, two nail guns, saw, shop vacuum and compressor hose were stolen from his home.
•battery on Robert Dr. where a woman said her husband’s mistress came onto her property and punched her following a dispute on social media.
•information on Caldwell Ln. where a woman said her ex-husband has been coming to her property and dropping off random items despite being told not to do so.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 to an accident with reported injuries. A driver was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, according to the incident report.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said the driver of a truck with an 18-foot trailer sped past him and hit the side of the truck while the two vehicles traveled south on the interstate. The man’s vehicle reportedly sustained damage to the passenger mirror and passenger side fender. The man said he tried to gain the driver’s attention to stop but he sped away instead.
•harassing communications on Addison Ln. where a woman, who’d moved from California, said she’s received text messages and phone calls from her ex-husband and a notebook in the mail saying “you have f—- up now b——.”
•agency assist on Chester Way for a medical call to a non-responsive 1-year-old child, who was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•disorderly conduct on Ridge Way where a woman said her daughter was disrespectful to her and the two got into a verbal dispute.
