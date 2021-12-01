A man who had reportedly overdosed refused transport to a hospital after being revived.
A Braselton police officer reportedly found the man unconscious with shallow breathing at a Thompson Mill Rd. residence. The man regained consciousness after being administered Narcan, according to the incident report.
The man reportedly would not disclose what medication or substance he took and refused transport to a hospital. He said he would seek treatment through a family member.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to Braselton police include:
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) on Landon Ln. where officers reportedly found two plastic bags of the substance after responding to a suspicious vehicle in the area. A black metal grinder was also found, according to the incident report. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation.
•lost property on Rue Charlemagne where a woman said she lost an approximate $25,000 diamond from her ring.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where the driver of a motorcycle reportedly struck a gas meter at a business, knocking a hole in the side of the metal building and causing the meter to leak gas into the structure.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and speeding on I-85 where a motorist was pulled over and an officer reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The motorist was searched and a plastic bag of marijuana was reportedly found in his front pocket.
•juvenile complaint on Adams Ave. where a woman said her daughter slapped her during an argument. The juvenile said her mother tried to pull her down the stairs and also pulled her hair. The responding officer said he did not see signs of injuries, according to the incident report.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 211 where a customer at a business reportedly became upset, was asked multiple times to leave the property and refused. The customer eventually left the business, but reportedly laid drag marks across the parking lot as he drove off.
