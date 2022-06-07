A man was reportedly covered in blood after he said his son attacked him after moving his girlfriend’s car.
The reported incident, filed by Braselton police, occurred at a Yoshino Cherry Ln. residence. The man said his wife held him down while his son and a juvenile continued to attack him. When asked how his son attacked him, the man said he “did not wish to talk about it anymore.”
The man reportedly had visible contusions on the right side of his face, and his right eye was swollen shut. His mouth was also cut open and his nose was bloodied, according to the incident report.
The man said that after moving the car, he took the keys to the room where his son and girlfriend were located. He said his son then came out and attacked him.
Police talked to two other people at the residence. The man's wife said the man had thrown a vase and broken it. Another witness, the wife's mother, said one of the man's son's told her "that his dad was going crazy."
The man was checked by a Gwinnett County medical unit, but he refused medical treatment for his injuries. Warrants were obtained for the son’s arrest for aggravated battery, according to the incident report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to Braselton police recently include:
•miscellaneous report on Monroe Ct. where a man said a group of juveniles continually walk through his yard to retrieve balls while playing and are disrespectful and loud.
•criminal trespass on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said a man carrying a pistol walked on to her property, appeared to urinate and then walked on her back porch. The man eventually walked off into the woods, according to the woman.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) on Grant Ct. where a female driver was reportedly cited for the violation after marijuana was found in her car. An officer, responding to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle, approached the car and smelled marijuana, leading to a search of the vehicle.
•driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane where a man who reportedly refused EMS treatment drove away from a restaurant and failed to maintain his lane. After an officer activated his lights to initiate a traffic stop, the man continued to drive at speeds of 16-18 mph before eventually pulling over, according to the incident report. He was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail but a jail nurse refused to admit him due to his refusal to answer medical questions. The man was given his list of citations and notified of his court date.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and driving without a valid driver’s license on I-85 where a driver was reportedly issued citations for the violations during a traffic stop for a taillight violation.
•following too closely and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) on I-85 where a driver was issued citations for the violations during a traffic stop.
•theft on Broadway Ave. where a man at a warehouse said $8,000 had been stolen from his office. No forced entry was reported, and the man said his office was not locked during the day. Due to maintenance at the building, security cameras were not operating, so footage of the alleged theft was not available.
ARRESTS
•Marquez Tyrell Hooker, 22, 102 Twin Eagle Ct., Fredricks, Maryland — bench warrant; Zarion Alford, 20, 830 Nestleway Dr., Greensboro, North Carolina — giving false information. Hooker was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop after it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest from the United States Postal Service for multiple charges. Alford, who reportedly was on felony probation, supplied a false name multiple times to an officer, according to the arrest report. Both men were reportedly carrying large sums of money.
