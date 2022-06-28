A man reportedly punched a woman multiple times inside of a car while she held their young daughter, according to an incident report filed by Baselton police.
The alleged incident took place in the parking lot of a Grand Hickory Dr. business location.
After reportedly being hit, the woman said the man began to strangle her before fleeing the scene in a red vehicle, taking the child’s safety seat and clothes. According to the woman, the man, who she said is her former boyfriend, became angry after being asked to buy their child some clothes.
The woman reportedly had a small abrasion and redness on her left arm. No injuries were seen on the child, according to the report.
A witness told police she heard the woman screaming “help” in the parking lot and a baby screaming. She then said she saw a man hitting the woman in the back seat of the car.
Warrants were obtained for the man’s arrest, according to the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•theft on Hwy. 124 where three mini-welders from a lift, along with a generator and chop saw, were reported missing from a construction site. A worker reported a man on site who said he was there to service the lifts. But the worker said lifts were not serviced on the weekends and rarely is anyone on site that late in the afternoon.
•miscellaneous report on Thompson Mill Rd. where staff members at senior living community reportedly clashed with Hall County fire personnel who were transferring a patient to an ambulance. One staff member reportedly became angry with the fire personnel, accusing them of calling the memory care center a “psych ward.” Two other staff members then reportedly directed profanity at them, calling them “f—ing paramedics.” One staff member reportedly refused to provide them the code to leave the facility, asking for their names and badge numbers. Fire personnel said they told staff members that locking them in the facility meant delaying care to the patient, to which one staff member allegedly said, “That is not important.” After several minutes, fire personnel were reportedly granted the access code to leave. They provided their credentials to a staff member.
•miscellaneous report on Kilchis Falls Way where a woman said a juvenile with a developmental condition entered her home and made a mess.
•hit-and-run on Davis St. where one of the retaining walls at Braselton’s town green was reportedly damaged.
•suspicious activity on Riverwood Dr. where a man said he saw an unknown person, via ring camera, walk through his front yard. He said his neighbor reported a vehicle break-in that same evening.
•simple assault on Madison Ave. where a woman said her two children were threatened by a boy who had an air soft AR-15. She said he told them he “might have to shoot one of you” because he didn’t know them. Another boy in the group reportedly brandished a knife with brass knuckles on the handle.
ARRESTS
•Denovian Canard Marks, 51, 731 Sugar Oak Ln., Lawrenceville — battery. Marks was arrested after he reportedly punched a man multiple times on an I-85 off ramp, leaving the man with hematomas on his forehead and near his left eye. A female witness said Marks exited his vehicle, opened the door to the other man’s vehicle and began punching him. She said Marks continued to hit the man until a woman exited the other vehicle and pulled him away. According to the witness, the man who was reportedly assaulted exited his vehicle to take a photo of the Marks’ tag and was punched again. Marks then reportedly left the scene in his vehicle. The incident reportedly began after a near collision on the off-ramp between the vehicle Marks rode in and the other vehicle, leading to a heated exchange between the two men which turned physical. Marks said both he and the other man got out of their vehicles and began arguing. Marks said he pushed the man, but threw no punches. Marks was arrested, however, due to the statements of the witness and the man’s visible injuries, according to the report. The man was reportedly transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•Jazelle Alexia James, 29, 3828 Salem Rd., Covington — bench warrant; Raymond Alexander Peay, 36, 706 Overlook Crest, Monroe — possession of marijuana and drug-related objects. Both James and Peay were arrested during a traffic stop for speeding, during which it was discovered that James had a warrant out of Clayton County and that Peay was in possession of marijuana and a scale, according to the arrest report.
