A man said a coworker kicked him in the face, causing him to lose two teeth, after the two argued over how to load materials on a truck.
The incident occurred on Traditions Way while he and others were working on an extension to a residence.
Dried blood was reportedly visible on the man’s white T-shirt, while his face and both eyes were swollen. The man said he didn’t remember being kicked in the face during the alleged fight but was told so by a witness. Two witnesses reportedly then took him home but did not call 9-1-1.
The man refused medical attention when meeting with a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy but said he would have someone take him to the hospital. The man will reportedly press charges.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle reportedly entered the drive through lane of a fast-food restaurant after hours.
•entering automobile on Hwy. 53 at Hoschton Park where two women said someone broke the windows of their vehicles and stole their purses. Both purses contained bank and credit cards, according to the women.
•dispute and animal complaint on Creekview Dr. where a man reportedly threatened a woman after a dog at her residence allegedly bit and wounded his dog while on a walk. The man also threatened to put the dog “in the ground,” according to the report. The man denied threatening the woman but did confirm saying he would have the dog put down.
•simple battery on Rouse Rd. where a woman said her brother cussed at her and pushed her down when she came by their mother’s residence to pick up some items. The woman said her brother suffers from mental health problems.
•financial transaction card theft on Etsel Ln. where a man said someone transferred $20,000 from his and his wife’s savings account to their cruise line credit card.
•noise complaint on Stoneview Dr. where loud music was reported in the area.
•animal compliant on Miners Way where a woman said she was bitten in the face by a dog and bled heavily. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. The dog’s owner said the animal bit the woman in the face unprovoked.
•information on Hwy. 53 where the complainant said a man has been harassing his family members. He said this has been an ongoing issue for years. The complainant said he believes the man suffers from a mental condition.
•suspicious activity on Hickory Bluff where a man said he saw a male take a package from his neighbor’s house.
•noise complaint on Smith Circle where gunfire was reported in the area. Those firing the shots reportedly said they were “bored” and shooting into the ground. The responding deputy warmed them to shoot more safely, according to the incident report.
•fraud on Leyland Way where a woman said she purchased $2,500-$3,000 in gift cards before learning she was being scammed by someone claiming to be with Amazon. The woman said this person told her someone using her name stole multiple cards and that she needed to purchase gift cards to resolve it.
•simple battery on Blind Brook Circle where punches were reportedly thrown between a father and his son, but no arrest were made due to conflicting stories. The father reportedly called his son a f - - - - - and the two began fighting.
•suspicious activity on Sunrise Dr. where a man said hunters on neighboring property shot three rounds that landed on his property. The owner of the neighboring property said no one had permission to hunt on his land that day.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124 where a woman said that pigs were in her yard.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a man was irate and yelling at her following an automobile accident. The woman, who said she was frightened by the man’s behavior, denied hitting the vehicle.
•dispute on Wilbur Dr. where a woman said her husband took her firearms and sold them. The woman also said her husband was drinking and driving en route to Winder or Buford.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a driver reportedly fled the scene of an accident just prior to a deputy’s arrival. The complainant said the accident occurred when the driver merged into his lane and struck his vehicle. The impact damaged the complainant's vehicle’s driver-side door and quarter panel.
•damage to property, temporary protective order (TPO) service and violation of a court order on Wilbur Dr. where a woman said her husband cut the alarm system power line at their home prior to having a TPO served against him. She also said she suspected her husband of following her and her friend, with whom he believes she is having an affair.
•suicide threats on Ridge Way where a woman said her mother had taken several pills. The woman’s mother, however, said she had taken the pills to help her sleep and did not intend to harm herself. Medical unit workers said she was not in danger from taking the pills.
