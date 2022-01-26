A man allegedly pointed a handgun at another man at a Glen Lake Dr. location, according to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The man accused of pointing the weapon denied the accusation.
The complainant, who said he had done work at the residence and went there to retrieve a drill, said the man with the firearm pointed the weapon at him, told him to leave the property and began counting down from three in Spanish.
The man at the residence, however, told a deputy that he showed the handgun to the complainant but did not point the firearm at him. He said the complainant had refused to leave the residence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO included:
•death investigation (non-murder) on Whitaker Way were a man was found without a pulse and cold to the touch in a bedroom. The man appeared to have gotten out of bed and fell after the stool he attempted to use broke, according to the incident report. The man reportedly had a medical history, having suffered a heart attack in the past. No signs of foul play were found at the scene, according to the report.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a man said he heard a popping sound as he drove and later saw a crack in his windshield. The man said he saw no other vehicles around, but said he passed a fence were someone could have hid and thrown something.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a student reportedly became physically aggressive with a school staff member.
•suspicious activity on Dumar Lane where a woman said she revealed personal information to a caller who claimed to be with the Social Security Department.
•theft on Charlie Smith Rd. where a woman said the catalytic converter from a school bus was missing.
•suspicious activity on Atrim Glen Dr. where gunfire was reported in the area. The man who reportedly heard the gunfire said the shots hit the trees next to the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.