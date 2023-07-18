Two vehicles were reportedly taken from a Hwy. 332 shop, one of which was wrecked, according to a recent report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).
A man said he had video footage of his cousin stealing two vehicles from his shop and returning one. The man said the footage showed his cousin entering the shop before taking the vehicles. According to the incident report, he later found the front doorknob damaged.
He said his cousin wrecked the first vehicle on Hwy. 332 and returned to the shop and drove off in another vehicle before returning it.
He said he confronted his cousin about the alleged thefts, learning that his cousin was driving 100 mph during the reported wreck of the first vehicle.
The vehicle owner is seeking charges for the theft, while the man is pursuing charges against his cousin for burglary.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•stalking on Ward Rd. where a woman said a driver has been stopping on the shoulder of the road in front of her home and taking pictures of her residence and family members. The woman said the driver stopped at her house seven times one day and took photos of her grandchild in a pool. She said the vehicle passes so frequently that her grandchild recognizes it. The woman said a private investigator had followed her in the past but said the driver was not him. She seeks a protection order against the driver but cannot identify this person. A JCSO check revealed the identity of the driver, who has a Gainesville address and has been pulled over in the area multiple times.
•civil matter on Bentwater Way where a woman said her roommate threatened to shoot and beat her up. She said she argued with the other roommates about politics, and “they are all against her.” One of the roommates said the woman made racist comments. The roommate accused of making the threats denied saying he would harm the woman. He said he wanted to evict her from the home.
•simple battery on Muscogee Dr. where a woman and her wife reportedly got into a minor physical altercation. The fight included one of the women throwing a juice bottle at the other. No charges were sought.
•damage to property and duty upon striking a fixture on Hwy. 332 where a driver wrecked a car, hitting a light pole and damaging two fences. A deputy reportedly found a beer can in the vehicle.
•fraud on Lingerfelt Lane where a woman said her ex-husband attempted to use credit cards in her name.
•welfare check on Roberts Rd. where a woman said her soon-to-be ex-husband threatened suicide. The man said he was not going to hurt himself and was fine.
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her neighbor used profanity towards her after feeding his puppies.
•battery on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said a man struck her in the face during an altercation over her waking him up. She alleged the man hit her while another person at the residence attempted to separate them. The woman also said she was pepper sprayed in the face when the man tried to wrestle her pepper spray away from her. The woman reportedly had red marks on her wrists and the left side of her face. She did not seek charges. The man denied striking the woman and alleged she struck herself in the face to get him in trouble. The other person at the residence said the man did not hit the woman.
•information on Old Collins Rd. where a man said he purchased a vehicle but could not secure a new title. The man said he learned the vehicle was possibly stolen. He reportedly contacted the original owner of the truck, who said it was not for sale, though the vehicle was not reported as stolen. The man said he was working to return the truck to the original owner.
•suspicious activity on West Jackson Rd. where a man was reportedly asleep in a vehicle near the West Jackson Fire Department. A deputy later located the man, who said he’d fallen asleep while driving. The deputy reportedly found no signs of impairment.
•information on Johnson Dr. about the possible neglect of a woman reported by Adult Protective Services. The woman’s daughter said the woman lives in Gainesville. She added that her sister was involved in criminal activity and was possibly exploiting her mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.