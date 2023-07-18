police lights

Two vehicles were reportedly taken from a Hwy. 332 shop, one of which was wrecked, according to a recent report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

A man said he had video footage of his cousin stealing two vehicles from his shop and returning one. The man said the footage showed his cousin entering the shop before taking the vehicles. According to the incident report, he later found the front doorknob damaged.

