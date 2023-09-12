A West Jackson man with reported mental issues allegedly left a message with a Connecticut state senator threatening to “put a bullet” in his head.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man reportedly left the message on the state senator’s phone and called another state senator in Connecticut to make the same threat.
Connecticut authorities, which are investigating the incident, contacted the JCSO about the reported threats.
According to the JCSO, the agency has had extensive contact with the man previously and reported that he suffers from mental issues. He has reportedly threatened law enforcement in the past.
According to the report, further review is required to determine whether venue could be sought in either jurisdiction for terroristic threats and harassing communication charges. Prosecution has been requested, according to the incident report. The case was turned over to the JCSO’s criminal investigation department.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•civil matter on Crest Club Dr. where a woman said her neighbor displayed yard signs using vulgar language in retaliation against the homeowner’s association, which had cited the neighbor for violations. Some signs reportedly depicted “profane hand gestures,” while others called the homeowners association members “evil people.” The neighbor reportedly refused to remove the signs.
•welfare check on Bentwater Way where a woman reportedly told an employee at a doctor’s office that she stopped taking prescribed medication and no longer wanted to live. A deputy responded to the woman’s house but could not contact her. The woman’s son later contacted the JCSO, reporting that his mother made suicidal comments. But she reportedly told medical unit workers that she did not want to harm herself.
•suspicious activity on Rouse Rd. where a woman said a security camera alerted her to a possible intruder in her home and she also heard footsteps. A deputy searched the house and found no one inside.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reportedly test drove a vehicle and didn’t return it. The alleged theft occurred two weeks before notification of law enforcement. The owner said he knew the man through friends and family and attempted to convince him to return the vehicle. According to the owner, the vehicle is currently in Auburn, Alabama. He said he wants to press charges.
•911 hang-up on Helen Valley where a woman was heard crying and telling someone, “you don’t have to hit me.” A woman and a man were then heard yelling at each other before the call disconnected. A deputy responded to the woman’s address but only found her mother there. The woman’s mother said her daughter had been arguing with her husband but that her daughter was OK. The deputy, who noted that the woman’s mother seemed uncooperative, could not contact the woman.
•information on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man told a deputy that he went to a residence to retrieve a bike for his incarcerated brother and encountered a male who said he could not have the bike. The deputy said he could not intervene and that his brother would have to settle the issue when released from jail. The man’s brother reportedly told the deputy he would legally or illegally retrieve the bike. He was reportedly warned that he could be charged with criminal trespass if he proceeded.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a bulldozer was found with its headlights, interior lights and computer screen on. An open shipping container was also found, but the possible theft of any items was unclear.
•identity fraud on Pocket Rd. where a man said someone took out a $29,808 loan in his name and also bought six iPhones valued at $6,870.
•failure to secure load on Hwy. 60 where a tractor reportedly lost a load of metal pipes, one of which struck another vehicle. The pipes also damaged a neighborhood post and concrete curb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.