A man recently reported his dog was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot in Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to a Spout Springs Rd. store on Aug. 31 for a report of entering auto.
A man said he left his dog in the vehicle with the window cracked while he went inside for approximately 50 minutes to shop. The dog, a Yorkie, was gone when he returned and he noticed fingerprints on the window.
Officers reviewed surveillance cameras and saw three females around the vehicle. One of them took the dog.
The man said he paid $3,000 for the Yorkie.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft on Sparta Way where someone stole mail from a mailbox.
•information on Friendship Rd. where a woman reported her husband contacted her via email and text messages and sent her flowers and lunch, despite a temporary protection order.
•fraud on Hwy. 53 where someone altered a town check for $2,855.
•theft on Maple Bluff Way where a man reported someone took a stove top and microwave/oven combo from a residence.
•theft on Noble Vines Dr. where a vehicle tag was taken.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a convenience store employee reported a man tried to take a large amount of cigarettes, but left without them when confronted.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle damaged an awning at a drive-thru restaurant.
•harassment on Hwy. 211 where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend called her and came to her workplace.
•lost/found property on Friendship Rd. where someone found a credit card.
•theft on Davis St. where someone took a light tower.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for traveling 95-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and cited the driver after officers found the substance.
•information on Old Winder Hwy. where a man reported his daughter was forced to participate in a sexual act with a male. The incident was turned over to investigators.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a truck driver damaged a parking boot.
•entering auto on Sahale Falls Dr. where a man reported his vehicles was rummaged through, but nothing was missing.
•entering auto on Loowit Falls Way where someone took two guns from a vehicle.
•entering auto on Sahale Falls Dr. where someone took a wallet and a ring from a vehicle.
•animal complaint on Bald Cypress Dr. where a woman reported her neighbor's left a dog inside the garage and she wasn't sure if it had food and water.
•speeding; reckless driving; turning movement/signal violation; following too closely; driving without a valid license; and fleeing or attempting to elude on I-85. Officers attempted to stop a man who was driving 105-mph on I-85. The driver allegedly fled and reached speeds over 115-mph. He also reportedly failed to maintain lane and traveled in both lanes at once. The driver ultimately crashed when trying to pass a semi-truck. He reportedly tried to exit the vehicle, but officers gained control of him. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton and police planned to take out warrants. The Georgia State Patrol was also called.
•possession of drug-related objects; possession of meth; obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer; and giving false information on Hwy. 53. Officers were called for a suspicious vehicle at a convenience store and the complainant said one of the occupants may have a warrant. The suspect gave officers a fake name and fled on foot. Officers weren't able to find him. He had also reportedly left suspected meth in the vehicle. Officers took out warrants on the man.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Jorge A. Pedrajas Rodriguez, 27, 65 Century Cir., 1800 Apt. E, Greenville, S.C. — speeding; reckless driving; expired decal; and turning movement/signal violation. Rodriguez was stopped for driving 142-mph on I-85, along with changing lanes without signalling.
•Jose Lavayl Wilson, 41, 824 Eastmont Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; and loitering or prowling. Wilson was approached in a hotel parking lot after staff asked to have him removed from the property. He had a machete in the vehicle, along with a Slim Jim tool which can be used to unlock vehicles. Officers also noted Wilson's vehicle had multiple tags and the vehicle was registered in another name. They detained him and found glass pipes and suspected meth in his vehicle. EMS checked on Wilson after he was found slumped over in the patrol car. He was ultimately cleared and taken to jail.
•Jorge Vazquez, 43, unknown address, Gainesville — public intoxication and loitering or prowling. Vazquez was found asleep behind a business surrounded by paper bags containing empty alcohol containers. He wouldn't provide any information to a translator and was ultimately arrested.
•St. Michael Adeniyi, 23, 3959 Duncan Ives Dr., Buford — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; loitering; and open container. Officers stopped Adeniyi who was parked behind a supermarket at 4 a.m. Officers smelled marijuana and arrested Adeniyi after finding the substance, along with a water bottle containing rum.
•Koby J. Scott-Manning, 22, 3204 Wanstead Park Dr., Apt. 609, Suwanee — warrant. Officers stopped Manning for driving a vehicle with cancelled registration. They learned he had a warrant and was arrested.
•Michael Ricardo Potter, 23, 5235 Braselton Hwy., Auburn — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of drug-related objects; reckless driving; speeding; and turning movement/signal violation. Potter was arrested after reportedly drag-racing on I-85. Officers paced his vehicle at 115-mph and said he was swerving in and out of traffic. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and ultimately found the substance and a grinder.
