A man on River Branch Way notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) of a rental scam involving an unknown agent attempting to rent out property listed on other sites.

He said he found a rental home listed by the agent for $815 a month with an $815 deposit and later found the same residence listed by Zillow and Redfin for $2,105 a month. 

