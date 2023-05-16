A man on River Branch Way notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) of a rental scam involving an unknown agent attempting to rent out property listed on other sites.
He said he found a rental home listed by the agent for $815 a month with an $815 deposit and later found the same residence listed by Zillow and Redfin for $2,105 a month.
The man, who said no money was exchanged, wanted a report on file should the agent attempt to scam anyone else.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•suspicious activity on Downing St. where a man said he woke up and noticed his cell phone was sending messages to law enforcement dispatch.
•damage to a vehicle and hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 where a man said someone struck his vehicle in a business parking lot and drove off.
•juvenile issue on Prestwick Dr. where a woman said her son was “being unruly” and wanted him removed from the residence. She said her son pushed her as she attempted to block him from taking food downstairs. She also said he slapped his younger sister. A deputy contacted a Department of Juvenile Justice representative, who said nothing could be done at that moment.
•theft on Clyde’s Way where a woman reported a fraudulent charge of $56 for a bookcase delivered to an address in Chicago.
•fraud on Stone View Dr. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend used her name, date of birth and email address at hotels in Braselton and Jefferson. She also said the woman drove by her house, possibly took a photo and sent it to her ex-boyfriend. She said her ex-boyfriend is in jail for attacking her.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. at Hwy. 332 where a female driver said someone followed her. According to the incident report, the driver behind her tailed her so closely that she could not see the other vehicle’s headlights. The woman called 9-1-1 after making two loops off multiple area roads because she felt she was being followed. The other driver reportedly blew their horn at her after turning onto McNeal Rd.
•juvenile issue on Country Cove Dr. where a woman said her teenage grandson is possibly involved in criminal activity due to large sums of money sent to him via Cash App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.