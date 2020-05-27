Authorities recently obtained arrest warrants for a Buford man following a domestic incident in which the man was rescued from his burning home.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for reports of a physical domestic dispute between a man, woman and female teenager on May 23 around 1:15 p.m. on Friendship Farm Dr.
When they arrived, the two female victims were outside. The man, Jeffrey Howard Martin Bailey, 48, was believed to still be inside.
Acting on information Bailey had threatened to set the house on fire, deputies entered the bottom floor, calling to him with no response. Deputies removed burning material from the first floor and searched for Bailey but didn’t find him. They continued calling for him, but were unable to search the second floor because of heavy smoke and additional fire.
Hall County Fire Services personnel responded and, during firefighting efforts, entered the home and found Bailey unconscious. Firefighters rescued him and transported him to an area hospital.
Following his medical treatment, Bailey will face charges of battery under the family violence act and disorderly conduct.
The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
