A man who’d reportedly bragged about taking heroin and meth before boarding a bus was injected with a dose of Narcan by Braselton police officers after he was found unresponsive.
The bus was traveling on I-85 during the incident.
The man had a faint pulse and shallow breathing before being injected with the Narcan, according to the incident report. He reportedly became responsive after the injection and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton by emergency medical services.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by Braselton police include:
•entering auto on Broadmoor Dr. where a man said he found his garage door open, but nothing was taken from his unlocked truck.
•windshield (wipers or tints) violation and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) on Hwy. 124 where a driver was reportedly cited for the violations.
•domestic disturbance on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman reportedly threw a decorative item at her ex’s vehicle, but missed, and then went over to the vehicle and hit his drivers’ side window. The woman’s ex said he then sped off, and the woman fell to the ground. The woman said her book bag got caught on the vehicle, pulling her to the ground.
•mental subject on Osprey Overlook Dr. where a woman reportedly cut herself the previous evening and was threatening to kill herself. She was transported by a medical unit to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Milton A. Cruz, 50, 7082 Reserve Ct., Flowery Branch — driving under the influence of alcohol, hit-and-run and following too closely. Cruz, who reportedly smelled like alcohol and swayed as he spoke, was arrested after reportedly leaving the scene of an accident. He refused a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report.
•Aaron Lee Goff, 45 (no address) — indecent exposure and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Goff was arrested after allegedly urinating into a bottle while on the front porch of the Braselton Library. Goff reportedly would not tell officers his name and date of birth.
•Damien Omar Bowden, 19, 1725 Summit Edge Circle, Loganville — possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during the commission of certain crimes, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 21, headlight violation and suspended driver’s license. Bowden was reportedly stopped for driving without his lights on and arrested after multiple bags of marijuana — weighing approximately 50 grams — were found inside the vehicle. According to the arrest report, the bags had markings on them commonly used for the sale and distribution of marijuana. A loaded pistol was reportedly found in the glove compartment.
•Dylan Thomas Moore, 26, 345 Gazingstar Walk, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, bench warrant, suspended driver’s license and headlight violation. Moore was reportedly stopped for driving without a functioning driver’s-side headlight and arrested after admitting to having methamphetamine in his pockets and drug-related objects in his vehicle. Moore also reportedly had a warrant for his arrest out of Oakwood.
•Ricky D. Pass, 62, 1900 Hwy. 211, Braselton — bench warrant. Pass was arrested after an officer, while investigating an accident, learned that Pass has a warrant for his arrest out of Lawrenceville. The other person involved in the accident was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects.
•Antonio Perez Rojas, 60, 4906 Lake Ridge Trail, Lilburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container violation. Rojas was reportedly pulled over for driving “all over the roadway” and arrested after failing to complete a field sobriety test. Rojas, who was heavily intoxicated according to the arrest report, did not obey field sobriety test commands.
