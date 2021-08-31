A man recently discovered that his vehicle was vandalized while he was at work at his job at a distribution center on Braselton Pkwy.
The windshield of the vehicle was busted out and three of its tires were slashed, according to the incident report. The vehicle’s passenger side was also reportedly scratched.
Security footage showed a man dressed in dark clothing damage the vehicle and then walk to the roadway.
The owner of the vehicle said he’d only worked at the distribution center for three weeks and didn’t know would have vandalized it.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•drug investigation on I-85 where a motorist was cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce) after a traffic stop. He was also cited for speeding.
•identity theft on Noble Vines where a woman said someone posing as the Best Buy Geek Squad attempted to charge her $250 for service. Her banking information was obtained during the reported scam, but she froze both her checking accounts before money was lost.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where a man was cited for possession of drug-related objects after a marijuana grinder was located during a traffic stop. He was also cited for a taillight infraction.
•drug investigation on Sparta Way where a man and woman were cited for possession of drug-related objects when two marijuana pipes were found in bags they were carrying. The woman had a warrant for her arrest out of Hall County, but that agency did not wish to place a hold.
•hit-and-run on Broadway Ave. where a man’s vehicle was struck in a parking lot. The front driver-side bumper was partial torn off from the frame.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) and speeding on I-85 where a woman was cited for both infractions after being pulled over for speeding.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a man said a couch fell off of a truck and struck he and his vehicle.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where a man and woman were cited with marijuana possession (less than one ounce) after the substance was reportedly found in her car.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a man was cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, window tint violation, speeding and reckless driving. The man was pulled over after reportedly traveling 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. Before being stopped, the man accelerated as if not in control of the vehicle, according to the incident report.
ARRESTS
•Ayair Ny Bester, 20, 1750 Keenland Place, Lawrenceville — battery. Police responded to a gas station on Hwy. 53 where a man said Bester had assaulted him. The man said he was struck in the head by Bester in Bester’s vehicle during an argument after work. The man said he hit Bester back in self defense and the fled the vehicle to the gas station with Bester following him. The man had injuries to his neck and left hand according to the arrest report. Bester told police the other man started the altercation.
•Dakota Elijah Pizzaruso, 26, 391 Green River Dr., Grand Junction, Co. — disorderly conduct. Pizzaruso was reportedly drunk and refused to leave a residence. According to the arrest report, he yelled at, cursed at and argued with officers and residents during the incident. Numerous attempts were reportedly made to get Pizzaruso to leave the residence.
•Mustafa Jamel Williams, 36, 1213 S. Van Buren St., Albany — driving under influence of alcohol, open container, speeding. Williams was pulled over for driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone and tested positive for the alcohol after being administered a hand alco-sensor test.
•Tarik Akil Ali, 47, 185 Waterloch Ct., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol. Ali was found sleeping while buckled into the drivers’ of his vehicle with the ignition on outside of a restaurant. The responding officer smelled alcohol inside the vehicle and later administered a field sobriety test, which Ali failed, according to the report.
•Brett Dominique Staten, 26, 699 New Liberty Way, Braselton — simple battery, criminal trespass. Staten was determined to be the primary aggressor in a reported dispute with his wife, during which he broke his wife’s watch band, according to the arrest report. Staten had reportedly been issued a no-contact order with his wife previously.
