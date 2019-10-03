A man recently reported an acquaintance struck him with his vehicle in Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the aggravated assault report, which reportedly occurred on Spout Springs Rd.
The complainant said his girlfriend's baby's father drove up to him in a parking lot and said he wanted to talk. When the complainant continued walking, he said he heard the suspect's motor rev up.
When he turned around, he said the suspect sped towards him and he was struck by the vehicle. He said he rolled across the hood and hit the windshield.
Officers said the man had a small abrasion on his arm that was almost healed. He also showed officers a picture of the injury immediately following the incident.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft by taking over $500 on Spout Springs Rd. where a bag containing a cell phone was taken at a restaurant.
•criminal damage to property on Broadway Ave. where a man reported someone drove a truck into power lines, causing about $2,000 worth of damage to both the vehicle and the power lines. The complainant said it could have been done by a disgruntled employee.
•felony theft by taking on Broadway Ave. where someone reported a $14,000 UTV was stolen. It was found nearby, flipped over on a path.
•information on Cody Dr. where a man reported harassment and theft. He said a man he was working for kept two checks valued at over $10,000 that were issued to complete a roofing job. He also reported the man had contacted his mother, claiming to be a BPD investigator, and told her they had a warrant for her son's arrest.
•identity fraud on Perimeter Cir. where a man reported someone opened an account in his name, charging $2,000.
•entering auto (theft) and financial transaction card fraud on Hwy. 53 where a man reported someone took his wallet from his vehicle and attempted to use his credit card.
•theft by taking over $500 from a building on Hwy. 211 where a man reported he paid another man $1,300 to do some work, but it was never done. The man also reportedly stole alcohol and an air conditioning condensation pump.
•identity fraud on Brookshire Ct. where a man reported the Internal Revenue Service sent him a letter, stating he owed over $71,400 after someone used his Social Security Number on PayPal. The man contacted PayPal representatives, who told them his identification had been stolen.
•forgery, deposit account fraud and bad checks (printing) on Hwy. 211 where a man reported fraudulent checks were made and deposited from his account.
•financial transaction card fraud on Braselton Pkwy. where a man reported fuel cards were used seven times.
•identity theft fraud on Hwy. 53 where a man reported someone opened an account using his information. He discovered this after three men were apprehended in Alpharetta and police found one of them had the man's driver's license.
•damage to property on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged after striking a small animal.
