A man recently reported another driver pulled a gun on him in the West Jackson area.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the report of pointing a gun/pistol at another on I-85 near mile marker 133.
A man said he passed a tractor-trailer, then a BMW tried passing him. The driver allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it in the general direction of the complainant.
The man recorded the incident and the driver put the gun away when he realized he was being filmed.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•battery and aggravated assault on Skelton Rd. where a man said his ex-wife beat and hit their son.
•criminal trespass on Brannon Dr. where a man said it appeared someone had gone through his kitchen, but nothing was taken.
•aggravated stalking on Creekside Dr. where a woman reported a man continued to contact her, despite a no-contact order.
•civil matter on Reece Dr. where a woman reported her homeowner's association wouldn't let her fly a Trump flag and threatened to fine her $25 a day for doing so.
•welfare check on Antrim Glen Rd. where officers attempted to check on a woman after another woman said she hadn't heard from her. They weren't able to make contact.
•aggravated assault and aggravated battery where a woman got into a physical altercation with another woman and a man. At one point, the man had the woman in a headlock and she was unable to breathe. She was checked by a med unit.
•civil matter on White Trillium Way where a woman said her husband left for work and returned a week later, wanting to take a shower. He reportedly refused to leave.
•dispute on Walnut St. where a woman became upset when a man threatened to leave her.
•agency assist on River Pl. where deputies were called to assist an officer who was dealing with a combative man. He had been admitted to the emergency room when the deputy arrived and was ultimately restrained.
•suspicious activity on Lingerfelt Ln. where a man said people were in his residence, but the man's mother said he was talking out of his head and that there wasn't anyone there. Officers didn't find anyone in the area. Med units also checked on the man, who was bleeding from sores on his feet.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man and woman were walking down the road and the man struck the woman.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man said his ex-girlfriend parked in his driveway and confronted him about "sleeping with" other women. She also reportedly threatened to beat him up.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where a woman reported someone put fireworks in her mailbox and lit them, but there was no damage.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where officers found a suspicious vehicle and later determined the occupants were smoking marijuana. The substance was destroyed at the scene.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man and woman both said the other had been physical with them and officers couldn't determine who the aggressor was.
•information on New Cut Rd. where a vehicle sustained minor damage after another vehicle struck it and didn't stop.
•information on Wicklow Ct. where a woman reported possible fraud after someone contacted her and told her she owed medical bills.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a couple argued because the woman wouldn't leave the man alone.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where a couple had a custody dispute.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman said her son became irate when she asked him to return a fan and told her he was going to kill her. A witness said the woman had been belligerent, threatened the son and may have shot him with a BB gun.
