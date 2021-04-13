A man recently reported another man pointed a gun at him during an argument.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the report of pointing a gun or pistol at another, simple assault and dispute on Blind Brook Cir.
The man said his wife and her brother came to his house and an argument ensued outside.
He said the man reached into the console of his vehicle and pulled out a pistol, pointing it at him. The suspect reportedly said he should end him and the woman allegedly told her brother to "shoot him."
The man didn't shoot, though. The complainant suspected he didn't shoot because a family member was in the residence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•agency assist on Ednaville Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
•information on Stoneview Dr. where an officer checked on a mother.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck. The drivers were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
•information on Meadow Vista Ln. where a man said a sport utility vehicle had been seen driving recklessly.
•information on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man said his juvenile son said he got into an argument with his mother and that she grabbed him.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where two people had an argument.
•suspicious activity on Sam Freeman Rd. where a man said his estranged wife asked him to come pick her up. The homeowner said the woman left the residence.
•information on Cedar Rock Rd. where officers were called for a welfare check.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where a man with mental health issues got out of his vehicle and tried to stop traffic. He was taken to a nearby convenience store and a family member was called.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where two people had an argument in a parking lot.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where debris damaged a vehicle.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where two people had an argument.
•information on Hwy. 53 where officers were called for a dispute at a business.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported a juvenile was driving a go-cart in the roadway.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a woman said she wanted to leave a location, but her father wouldn't give her the keys to her vehicle.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a man broke glass panes on a door.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where someone stole a catalytic converter and other parts from a vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle struck another while changing lanes.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was sitting on the ground, acting suspiciously.
•agency assist on Antrim Glen Rd. where a stop-work order was issued at a residence.
•agency assist on I-85 where a vehicle and camper flipped in a wreck, resulting in injuries.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported an elderly man was walking.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a juvenile was walking on the road and carrying a bag. Officers made contact with a man, who said he was on his way to visit family and didn't want a ride.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a man said he fell and thought he had broken his rib.
•information on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman was in mental distress.
•theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where a dump truck was stolen.
•welfare check on Hwy. 53 where officers attempted to check on an older man who was seen walking.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Quail Run where an elderly woman with health issues died.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a man heard a gunshot and yelling.
