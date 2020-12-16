A man recently reported being shot at in Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the Hwy. 347 location for the aggravated assault incident.
The complainant said was walking on Hwy. 347 when he heard someone say "f--- you" then heard what he believed were two gunshots.
When he looked, he said he saw a vehicle that belongs to his sister's ex-boyfriend. He said the man has taunted him numerous times in recent weeks, pulling a firearm on him and telling him he is going to kill him.
The two previously lived together and had disagreements about rent payments.
The complainant wasn't clear if the man was the one who shot at him, since he couldn't see in the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•disturbance on White Walnut Way where a man and woman argued and the woman bit a part of the man's nose off. She said she was fearful of the man and that he threatened her. The man said the woman struck him and he retaliated by slapping her, then said she lunged and bit his nose. The incident was turned over to investigators.
•missing person on Hancock Ave. where a man reported his wife was missing and he couldn't get in touch with her.
•missing person on Hancock Ave. where a family reported their son sent brief text replies, which was unlike him. They said it's also unusual for him to stay away from home for so long without checking in.
•damage to a vehicle on Cody Dr. where a vehicle was damaged in a car wash.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where someone reported an employee committed multiple thefts.
•disturbance on Old Winder Hwy. where someone reportedly caused a disturbance at a business.
•speeding; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of drug-related objects on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding, smelled marijuana inside and cited the driver after she turned over the substance, along with a grinder and pipe.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Lee Junior Mackey, 63, 9656 Davis St., Braselton — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and hit and run. Mackey was involved in an accident and reportedly tried to leave the scene. Officers said he smelled of alcohol and showed other signs of being under the influence (unsteady on his feet, slurred speech and glassy and bloodshot eyes). He was reportedly too unsteady on his feet to do field testing and was arrested after a breath test.
•Megan Lee Palmer, 28, 882 Sam Freeman Rd., Braselton — theft by shoplifting. Palmer reportedly took a can of butane from a business without paying.
