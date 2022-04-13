A man told Braselton police that he was shot with pellets or possibly frozen Orbeez balls several weeks ago by a group of young males in a vehicle on Hwy. 53 in an incident he felt was inspired by a trending TikTok challenge. The man’s neighbor also reported a similar incident more recently involving her son.
The social media trend involves people sharing videos of themselves shooting others with Orbeez balls.
The man said the incident occurred in early March while attending events surrounding a truck convoy passing through Braselton. He told police that he was on his motorcycle with his child when he felt a sting on his arm and saw four young males in a vehicle laugh at him and then roll up the window and speed away.
The man told police that his neighbor, who is a bus driver, had recently seen a vehicle matching the description on her route and reported it to a school resource officer at the Empower school in Jefferson. The neighbor said the vehicle was located and Orbeez, masks and bandanas were found inside. The neighbor told police that her son and his friends were shot with Orbeez by a group of males in the same vehicle in late March while traveling on I-85.
OTHER INCIDENTS
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) on I-85 where a motorist was reportedly stopped for speeding when the substance was discovered after a search of the vehicle. An officer searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana during the stop, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Noble Vines Dr. where a woman said she returned to her apartment to find the light to her kitchen on and a handprint on one of her towels. The woman said the apartment’s maintenance crew told her they had not entered her unit.
•forgery on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman reportedly wrote eight fraudulent checks totaling $1,859 at a grocery store between January and February. The woman had also written fraudulent checks in Cobb County and Lawrenceville, according to the incident report.
•domestic disturbance on Walnut Woods Rd. where a husband and wife reportedly got into a verbal confrontation after the woman attempted to collect some items from the residence and leave.
•overdose on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly passed out on the bathroom floor of a gas station and was revived with Narcan. A white crystal substance was found next to the man, according to the report. The man reportedly told an officer he thought he’d snorted a line of methamphetamine, but the officer told the man that the substance was mixed with “something else and possibly fentanyl.”
ARRESTS
•Shon Valzay Putmon, 27, 343 Sweetgum Dr, Monroe — bench warrant magistrate. Putmon was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop after it was learned he had warrants out of both Clarke County and Oconee County. The arresting officer also found marijuana in the vehicle, according to the arrest report. The marijuana reportedly belonged to Putmon’s girlfriend, who was issued a citation.
•Jason Wayne Davis, 47, homeless — burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a scheduled substance and suspended license. Davis reportedly took materials from a home construction site. A search of Davis’ truck revealed two bags containing methamphetamine and one containing heroin, according to the arrest report. Davis also had warrants for his arrest out of Hall and Gwinnett counties.
•John Kory Bowling, 53, 2324 Weeping Oak, Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Bowling reportedly struck a mailbox with his truck and admitted to an officer that he’d “had too much to drink and should not have been driving.” He reportedly refused a field sobriety test.
•Wilson Edward Whitlock, 54, 412 Keys Dr., Braselton — simple battery and terroristic threats or acts. Whitlock was reportedly arrested after threatening to “kill everyone” while swinging a big stick during a dispute at his home. Whitlock struck his wife on her chest and forehead with an open hand during the incident, but she had no visible injuries, according to the arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.