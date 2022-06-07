A man, who was cutting his grass along Hwy. 53, said he was threatened by a male driver over his grass clippings.
According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man said the driver told him he would “make a road through his yard” if he continued to blow grass clippings onto the highway.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•temporary protective order (TPO) service on Fern Ct. where a woman was reportedly served a TPO for stalking.
•information on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said a caller told her she had won $200,000 from the Publisher’s Clearing House and needed to send $109,000 and a manila envelope containing her bank’s routing number.
•criminal trespass on Ward Rd. where a man said a woman refused to leave his ailing mother’s property. The woman was barred from the property, according to the incident report.
•damage to a vehicle on Ward Rd. where a woman said a mower from a Jackson County Road Department crew flung rocks at her vehicle, causing multiple chips in the windshield.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a man, who said he had Huntington’s disease, was reportedly lying on the roadway next to a bicycle. The man was having difficulty with his motor functions and speech, according to the incident report. A medical unit transported the man to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•theft on Cambridge Farms Rd. where a woman said $6,322 was stolen from her bank account following a phone conversation with a man regarding her printer. She said the man told her to download an app that would allow him to fix her printer problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.