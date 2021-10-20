A man reported that he was recently tailgated on Hwy. 53 in downtown Hoschton, during which a laser was shined into his vehicle.
He later pulled over off the highway and notified law enforcement.
The man said he was concerned because he couldn’t determine if the laser originated from a weapon or a laser light. The other vehicle was located at Waffle House. The female driver said she had no lasers within the vehicle.
Other incidents
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•information on Caldwell Ln. where a golf cart with juvenile passengers had reportedly overturned. One person injured in the accident sustained a broken arm, according to the incident report.
•sexual assault on Old Collins Rd., notified to law enforcement by a mandated reporter with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
•suspicious activity on Walnut River Trail where a truck reportedly stuck the gated entrance of a subdivision.
•suspicious activity on New St. where a truck was reportedly parked near a woman’s residence with the lights off. The truck remained there for 10 minutes before the driver left, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Alex Ct. to an accident involving a motor vehicle and a golf cart.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where an intoxicated male was reportedly attempting to drive.
•agency assist on Maverick Dr. where emergency medical services treated a man who was later transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•dispute on Gold Crest Dr. between a man and his wife and son over their care for him. The man reportedly has medical issues and said the two refuse to help him. The man’s wife and son said the man consistently yells at them.
•juvenile issue on Lauren Marie Dr. where youths were reportedly shooting fireworks.
•fraud on Hwy. 53 where an employee of a business reported charges totaling $121 made to the business that she did not recognize. The woman reportedly discovered the charges were made under a name her uncle uses as an alias.
•theft on Tapp Woods Rd. where a man said some of his personal belongings were missing when he went to retrieve them following the finalization of his divorce.
•theft on Johnson Drive where a woman said her neighbor’s daughter stole a box of beauty products she receives every month. The woman said younger brother of the neighbor’s daughter found the box in a closet and returned it to her. The woman also said $160 worth of clothes and $300 cash was also missing.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man reported possible drug activity at a nearby residence. The man said he’s seen vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the residence and saw narcotics at the residence a week earlier.
•suspicious activity on Deer Creek Trail where a woman said a person, possibly a juvenile, knocked on her door asking for money and to charge her phone. After the woman refused, the person reportedly went elsewhere in the subdivision.
•suspicious activity on White Trillium Dr. where a woman said a female visited her residence saying she was selling books for an orphanage. The reported incident occurred after numerous people posted on social media about a similar experience, according to the complainant.
•animal complaint at Ward Rd. at Hwy. 60 where a horse was reportedly walking down the roadway.
•juvenile issue on Alex Ct. where a medical unit responded after a female was reportedly having suicidal thoughts. The juvenile said she was “alright,” according to the incident report.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Liberty Bell Run Rd. The deceased man’s wife said the man had recently been high on drugs and broke a window at a another residence and was asked to leave. She said her husband left the home and that was the last time he was seen alive.
