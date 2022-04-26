A man alleged that his neighbors are getting high on meth, coming onto his property and removing the valve stem caps from his car tires and leaving them at the end of the driveway of his Skelton Rd. residence.
The man said this is an ongoing dispute but has no proof of his neighbors trespassing.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy suggested the man attempt to video his neighbors in the act so the man could pursue criminal trespass charges.
OTHER INCIDENTS
•harassing communications on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said an autistic man has harassed her and her friends for the past 10 years. She said the harassment included text messages.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a store employee said a vehicle has been left in the business’s parking lot for months, leading to complaints from customers who say they don’t feel safe.
•information on Magnolia Circle where a man said his daughter had become very depressed, stopped taking her medication and left the residence.
•battery on New St. where a man reportedly punched a man and knocked another man down during a dispute.
•fraud on Cedar Rock Rd. where a woman said she paid $500 each for three Walmart cards after being instructed to by a man claiming to represent Wells Fargo.
•dispute and criminal trespass on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend refused to leave her home. The man was barred from the residence, according to the incident report.
•harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his fiance’s father called him repeatedly and texted him profane messages. He said one of the texts included a threat.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman said her deceased father’s truck was stolen. She said she believes a woman who lives at the residence took the vehicle. Three arc welders and two CTSV rims were also reported missing from the residence.
•information on Beccas Dr. where a man reported having an ongoing dispute with his neighbor. He said the woman watches disabled kids, who run onto his yard and leave trash. He said he asked that the children stay off his yard. He said the dispute includes the woman calling both him and his son derogatory terms.
•dispute on Manor Lake Circle where a man said his mother refused to give him his father’s medication. The man’s mother said she believes the man is controlling his father against his will.
•electronically furnishing obscene material to minors on Johnson Dr. where a woman said a male texted her juvenile daughters explicit photos. The woman said the male also called and sounded like an adult. She also said he sounded “drunk or high on drugs.”
•entering automobile on Sinclair Circle where a man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet, containing his driver’s license, social security card, credit cards, debit cards and concealed carry permit.
•DFACS referral on Sam Freeman Rd. where a deputy responded to an alteration. A juvenile said his mother slapped him in the face.
•suspicious activity on Morris Creek Dr. where a man said he continues to receive calls from a company claiming he owes an outstanding balance. The man said he has not opened an account with the company.
•information on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman asked to bar former tenants from her property.
•simple assault on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman reportedly struck her juvenile son with an open hand. The responding deputy reported a small bruise and swelling just below the juvenile’s eye.
