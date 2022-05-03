A man recently told Braselton police his Wild Rose St. residence and vehicle were egged in a “prank war” between Flowery Branch and Cherokee Bluff high school students.
The man said vandals struck his home and vehicle several times with eggs and threw chocolate syrup on his driveway.
The man said his sons chased the suspects up the street to their vehicles. One of the man’s sons said he recognized a couple of the vehicles. The man said his sons then called several friends to go “return the favor” at one of the suspect’s residences.
Prior to the incident, the man said his sons had been standing guard at the residence, but eventually went to bed after midnight after nothing had occurred.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to Braselton police recently include:
•criminal trespass on Allee Way where a man said someone broke the cover of the control box for his exterior lighting system.
•drug investigation on I-85 where less than one ounce of marijuana was reportedly found during a traffic stop for a window-tint violation. The driver of the vehicle also had a suspended license, according to the incident report.
•simple battery on Noble Vines Dr. where a woman said her husband struck her in the face and on the thigh. The woman’s husband said his wife threw water in his face. He said he pushed her but did not strike her.
•simple assault on Riverwood Dr. where a woman said a juvenile male threatened her juvenile son and juvenile nephew. The woman said the two were told that people would be sent to “jump them.” The male then reportedly rode past the juvenile’s house multiple times with another person driving the vehicle.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police were:
•Linda Sue Knack, 58, 10307 Noble Vines Dr., Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle. Knack reportedly slurred her speech and smelled like alcohol after striking a parked car at an apartment complex on Noble Vines Dr. Knack told an officer she’d consumed vodka that day. Knack reportedly refused to perform field sobriety evaluations.
•Walter Sanders, 21, 629 Slew Ave., Lawrenceville – speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Sanders was arrested for reportedly failing to stop initially after an officer initiated a traffic stop for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. Sanders reportedly drove over a mile, reaching speeds of 91 mph, before pulling over. The passenger in the vehicle cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects.
