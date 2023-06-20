N1805P37004C.TIF

A man who lives on Broad St. said a woman with whom he interacted on Instagram demanded $200 to withhold compromising photos and video of him.

According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) report, the man said he sent photos and a video of himself in an act of “lewd behavior” to the female, who threatened to share the pictures with his family and friends if she didn’t receive the $200.

