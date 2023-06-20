A man who lives on Broad St. said a woman with whom he interacted on Instagram demanded $200 to withhold compromising photos and video of him.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) report, the man said he sent photos and a video of himself in an act of “lewd behavior” to the female, who threatened to share the pictures with his family and friends if she didn’t receive the $200.
The man reportedly had not sent the money and asked his friends to block the female’s account.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•animal complaint on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said her neighbor’s dog entered her yard and bit her dog’s stomach.
•mental subject on Olde Wick Trail where a woman said she drank a bottle of bourbon, took two Percocet and one Xanax and said she “did not care if she woke up.”
•dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman said her husband took her phone from her and left their residence.
•dispute on Rocky Ct. where a man and his sister reportedly hit each other during an argument.
•noise complaint on Kiley Dr. where a man reportedly played music loudly.
•simple battery on Michigan Circle where a man said his wife tripped on a bag in their bedroom floor as she forced her way in, while the man’s wife said he pushed her away from the door, causing her to fall and hit her head. No arrest was made due to lack of probable cause.
•stalking on Hwy. 53 at Ednaville Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend followed her in his vehicle and struck her vehicle from behind. She said her ex-boyfriend physically abused her in the past.
•simple assault on Hwy. 53 where a homeless man said a male swung a stick at him and then ran off as he attempted to enter his tent. He said he did not know the male and had not seen him before.
•burglary on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said someone took power tools and wiring from a shed he’s converting into a tiny home. The man said he suspected his brother of the crime.
•dispute on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said she and her boyfriend argued and she became scared he would damage something.
•animal complaint on Tapp Wood Ct. where a man said his neighbor’s dogs attacked his dogs through his fence.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Boone Rd. where a deputy reported an accident with injuries. One person was reportedly transferred to the hospital.
•entering an automobile on King’s Road where a woman said someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse, which included her credit cards and driver’s license. She said $200 was charged to one of the cards.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Boone Rd. where an ambulance was reportedly involved in a crash while responding to another accident.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a male reportedly touched a female child at a store. The mother said the man followed them while shopping and later touched the child on the neck and shoulders. The man reportedly left the store after the woman spoke to a store manager.
•information on I-85 where a man reported a hit and run. He said a truck driver struck his vehicle’s passenger side mirror and continued driving south. The man was reportedly concerned that the truck driver was impaired or distracted.
•suspicious activity on Quail Run where a woman reported that two males stumbled on her front porch, rang her doorbell and left once they noticed her.
