A man on Kendall Ct. said he was scammed out of $469 by someone claiming he’d missed a court date.

The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that someone called saying they were from Federal Pay and told him he’d missed a court appearance. He said he was told to pay the $469 sum to avoid arrest. The man said he sent the money via Cash App, but later realized he’d been scammed.

