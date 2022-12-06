A man on Kendall Ct. said he was scammed out of $469 by someone claiming he’d missed a court date.
The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that someone called saying they were from Federal Pay and told him he’d missed a court appearance. He said he was told to pay the $469 sum to avoid arrest. The man said he sent the money via Cash App, but later realized he’d been scammed.
Other incidents reported by the JCSO included:
•possible overdose on Walnut St. where a man said he returned home from work to find his girlfriend unconscious in his bedroom. He said she appeared to have overdosed on pills. A deputy had previously responded to the address concerning texts the woman sent to her brother saying she did not want to live. Emergency medical services, which responded to the scene, could not wake the woman but reported that she was breathing. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•dispute on Chester Way where a woman reportedly threw a man’s phone because he was recording her during an argument. Both parties were separated and told to “act like adults,” according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Mayapple Walk where a woman said a male driver with a female passenger drove past her residence and took photos. She said the pair drove by multiple times.
•dispute on Kings Lane where a couple “reluctantly admitted” to arguing in the front yard.” The two were told to “figure out their personal problems.”
•mental subject on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man called a deputy to his home multiple times, once in reference to 25-30 people stealing items from his residence during an alleged armed robbery. The man’s roommate said he hasn’t seen anyone at the residence and that the man is being treated for a mental illness.
•information on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a man said a woman claimed that he stole her deceased boyfriend’s rifles. He said he’d made an arrangement with her boyfriend, loaning him $1,500 and holding the rifles in exchange. He said her boyfriend passed away, however, before paying back the $1,500.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd. to an automobile accident that sent two drivers to the hospital.
•agency assist on Gold Crest Rd. where a man, who reportedly had a history of mental health issues, was found by his mother on the bathroom floor in the fetal position, sweating heavily and acting like he was in pain. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•simple battery on McNeal Rd. where a man said his wife had been drinking and punched him in the mouth during an argument. The man had no signs of injuries, according to the incident report. The man’s wife said the man pushed her using his head. She had no signs of injuries, according to the report.
•fraud on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported a fraudulent check from her account written for $10,546.
•damage to property where a FedEx driver reportedly hit someone’s car and tore up their yard.
•information on Penny Lane where a woman said a man cursed at her son who was trying to catch their dog that got loose.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a deputy took a report from a teacher about a juvenile possibly being abused at home.
