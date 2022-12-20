A man on J.D. Brooks Rd. said he was scammed out of down payment money on a pair of four-wheelers he agreed to buy.
The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that he paid $500 as a down payment for two four-wheelers he found on Facebook Marketplace. But when the seller reportedly asked for $500 more, explaining he had bills to pay, the man said he believed he’d been scammed.
The man said he attempted to arrange to pick up the four-wheelers and pay off the remainder of the balance, but the seller reportedly gave multiple excuses why pickup could not be coordinated.
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO include:
•agency assist on Bill Watkins Rd. where a man reportedly went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing. He was transferred to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•suicide threats on Venture Ct. where a man reportedly said he wanted to harm himself and “didn’t want to live anymore.” He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
