A man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that a scammer collected $2,690 for rent from his brother on a house he did not own.
The man his brother made the payment but did not receive a code for the home’s lockbox.
The scammer reportedly hung up on the man’s brother and blocked his number when he called about the lockbox and passcode to the house.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•suicide threats on Parkers Place where a juvenile reportedly said she planned to kill herself and hurt others. She said she’d taken her mother’s medication in the past but hadn’t taken any that day.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where a deputy located a man who fled an accident scene in Jefferson.
•dispute on Addison Lane where a man said his neighbor’s pit bull attacked his small golden doodle. The man said he fell while pushing the pit bull off of his dog, scraping his knees.
•information on Legacy Knoll Lane where a bullying incident was reported.
•forgery on Lauren Marie Dr. where a woman said somebody changed the name she wrote on a check for $5,219. She also said the amount was altered slightly to $5,217.
•information on Boulder Crest where a man said a neighbor with dementia told him he heard voices in his house and left the residence. The man said he went with his neighbor to the house but saw no one inside the home.
•information on Manor Lake Circle where a woman said she received threatening messages from a former employee that she had to reprimand. The former employee was barred from the location.
