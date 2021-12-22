A man reportedly sent a text saying he killed his girlfriend in hopes to get a response from his son, whom the man said wasn’t answering calls.
The man’s son instead notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), which conducted a welfare check at the man’s home on Pocket Rd. A deputy met with both the man and his girlfriend at the residence. The woman was unharmed, according to the incident report.
The man explained to the deputy his reasoning for sending the text, and the deputy told the man that “wasn’t the best way to get his son to call him.”
SWASTIKA DRAWN ON DRIVEWAY
A Jackson County deputy responded to a recent vandalism report on Stoneview Dr. where he found a swastika drawn in black chalk at the end of a resident’s driveway.
The complainant said she would install security cameras in hopes of preventing further vandalism.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•identity fraud on Quail Run where a woman said a small business loan application was completed using her information.
•harassing communications on Prescott Place where a woman reportedly received a call from a male claiming he stole $500 from her bank account. The woman said the male, who claimed to be 13 years old, then began ridiculing her. The call came after the woman said someone removed funds from her PayPal account, though she was able to have PayPal reverse the transaction.
•dispute on Brighton Park Circle where two women reportedly got into an argument and pushed each other.
•information on Penny Lane where a woman said her boyfriend was drinking and drove away from a residence after the two argued.
•suicide threats on Jackson Trail Rd. where a deputy responded regarding a distraught male.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a deputy assisted a Braselton police officer in a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Gum Springs Church Rd. where a deputy responded to a three-vehicle accident. At the scene, a woman requested a medical unit for her juvenile son.
•information on Ednaville Rd. where a man said his ex-wife forged his signature on all their divorce papers, allowing her to garnish his wages for child support.
•information on Deer Ridge where a woman said the driver of a truck appeared to try to strike a pedestrian intentionally. The woman said her husband confronted the driver, who left and drove toward Barrow County.
•damage to a vehicle where a woman and her husband reportedly got into a dispute with county road workers over a damaged tire. The woman said she swerved to avoid a piece of machinery in the roadway and struck a curb, causing the tire to go flat. She said a worker told her she was at-fault for the tire damage. A deputy later spoke to a county worker who said he saw the vehicle round the curve at a high speed. He said the lane was open for traffic, noting that a number of vehicles, including a school bus, successfully passed the machine.
•theft by taking on Laurel Cove Dr. where $1,500 worth of copper wire was reportedly stolen from 13 lots. The complainant provided a photo of the suspects and their vehicle to a deputy.
•theft by taking on Michigan Circle at Clearwater Court where a man said two toolboxes bolted to a trailer were stolen.
•insurance requirement on Hwy. 332 at Wehunt Rd. where a motorist was cited for driving without valid insurance. Small pieces of marijuana were also found throughout the vehicle, but the driver was not cited, according to the incident report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.