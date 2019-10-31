A Jefferson man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in West Jackson.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was called to Jackson Trail Rd. near Becca Dr. on Oct. 21 for an accident with injuries.
According to a deputy, the driver, Ryan Smith, 38, of Jefferson, was found approximately 100 feet from his motorcycle, which was located in a ditch.
He had multiple serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The Georgia State Patrol was called. According to the GSP, Smith failed to maintain lane when negotiating a curve on Jackson Trail Rd., causing the motorcycle to travel off the road and strike a utility pole and communication box before coming to an uncontrolled rest.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone took a gate off its hinges and drove over the gate to the barn. The complainant didn't see anything missing.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman found someone standing at her carport. The suspect fled when confronted.
•dispute on Thompson Mill Rd. where a man went to a woman's residence after being released from jail, despite being prohibited from contacting her.
•harassing communications (threatens bodily harm via telecommunication) and intimidation on Panther Ct. where a woman reported her son's ex-girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend were threatening her son. They reportedly threatened bodily harm and threatened to kill with a gun.
•criminal trespass and destruction/damage/vandalism on Hwy. 124 where a woman said her ex-boyfriend became upset, throwing things and grabbing a can of gasoline. He also reportedly punched inside a vehicle and later threw objects at the vehicle, cracking a window.
•deposit account fraud and bad checks on Hwy. 53 where a company reported someone gave them a check for $850 and it bounced.
•suicide threats on West Jackson Rd. where a man denied wanting to harm himself or anyone else and refused medical treatment.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a school administrator reported two juveniles may have had an inappropriate relationship.
•noise complaint on Wehunt Rd. where someone reported a loud noise.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where an abandoned vehicle was found in a ditch.
•welfare check on Amber Waves Ave. where a man asked officers to check on his daughter after reports of abuse, but everyone on the scene denied any threats or physical incidents.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a driver and juvenile were injured in a crash Oct. 20 and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
•civil matter on White St. where a man wanted people to move their vehicles off of private property.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where someone reported a vehicle at a subdivision swimming pool. The driver ultimately left the scene and left the vehicle on the side of the road. The owner of the vehicle said she let a woman borrow it, but it wasn't returned.
•gunshots on Skelton Rd. where a man was shooting unsafely towards another residence.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend called her non-stop, bothered her and threatened to send an intimate video of them to others.
•suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a rude customer, who banged on the window at a drive-thru restaurant.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was asleep in a vehicle outside a residence. He told officers he was waiting on a friend, but was told he couldn't wait there. Officers later learned the man had a warrant, but couldn't catch up to him.
•criminal damage to property and destruction/damage/vandalism on Davenport Rd. where someone reported a tenant did $1,000 worth of damage to a residence.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority removed a meter from a property because the lock had been cut three times.
•civil matter on Rebecca St. where a man reported a child support payment dispute.
•information on Maple Leaf Ct. where someone retrieved a stolen vehicle from a residence and damaged a mailbox in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.