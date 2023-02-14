N2110P36001C.TIF

A man who admitted to smoking meth all day reportedly stole a woman’s car from her driveway on Ednaville Rd.

Law enforcement arrested Daniel Jesse Bell, 37, 809 Ednaville Rd, Braselton, for the theft after he was later seen driving the vehicle.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.