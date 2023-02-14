A man who admitted to smoking meth all day reportedly stole a woman’s car from her driveway on Ednaville Rd.
Law enforcement arrested Daniel Jesse Bell, 37, 809 Ednaville Rd, Braselton, for the theft after he was later seen driving the vehicle.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 10:56 pm
A man who admitted to smoking meth all day reportedly stole a woman’s car from her driveway on Ednaville Rd.
Law enforcement arrested Daniel Jesse Bell, 37, 809 Ednaville Rd, Braselton, for the theft after he was later seen driving the vehicle.
According to a report filed by Braselton police, the woman said her car was stolen as she left it running to warm up. A man who witnessed the reported theft located Bell driving the vehicle on Hwy. 60 and got him to stop. He asked him for the keys and to wait for the police to arrive, but Bell drove off. A Hall County deputy later spotted Bell driving the vehicle, stopped him with a PIT maneuver and arrested him. Bell admitted to being high on meth and “smoking it all day,” according to the arrest report.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton Police include:
•Uziah Larenze Lowe, 26, 4145 Buckley Woods Dr., Norcross — bench warrant (superior court). An officer arrested Lowe after learning he had a warrant out of Banks County. According to the arrest report, Lowe was traveling in a vehicle when the driver was pulled over for speeding. The driver was reportedly cited for possession of marijuana (less than once) and possession of drug-related objects following a vehicle search due to an odor of marijuana. The driver was also cited for speeding.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•information on Hwy. 53 where a van that caught fire was fully engulfed in flames. The driver said he hooked up a gas-fueled camping stove, and the vehicle caught fire.
•damage to a vehicle on Keys Dr. where a woman said her son took her vehicle and returned it damaged. The car’s bumper was reportedly missing, and grass and tree limbs were lodged in the front engine and driver’s side wheel. The woman’s son appeared to be having a manic episode, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a woman, who suffers from bipolar disorder and quit taking her medication, reportedly threatened to commit suicide. The woman refused to be transported to the hospital.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly suffered cardiac arrest inside his vehicle at a fast-food restaurant parking lot. Emergency medical services personnel transported the man, who was found unconscious with shallow breathing, to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton. A cut straw with a white-powdered residue was found on the vehicle floorboard. A friend reported that the man uses fentanyl. An officer administered the man three doses of Narcan before EMS arrived.
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where a woman said someone damaged her grass with a vehicle, which was still on site and stuck in mud upon an officer’s arrival but unoccupied. The driver later contacted the police, explaining that she drove off the roadway due to rainy and foggy conditions the previous night.
•identity theft fraud on Madrid Falls where a man said someone stole his information through his insurance company, opened a Verizon account and charged $1,984 to it.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.