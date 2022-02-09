Two men reportedly clashed at a Spout Springs Rd. gas station after one man nearly hit the other’s vehicle at a pump, leading to spitting incident.
According to a Braselton police report, the man whose vehicle was nearly hit said the other man spat on him during the dispute.
The other man, reached by phone by an officer, denied spitting on the complainant but video footage showed him spitting on the man’s pants and shoes, according to the incident report. The other man reportedly hung up on the officer when told he could face charges for spitting on the man. Warrants will be obtained for his arrest, according to the report.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Way where a woman said someone accessed her email and began emailing and texting people and businesses in her contact list.
•marijuana possession (less than once ounce) and failure to stop at a stop sign on Dunbar Rd. where an officer reportedly smelled marijuana during a traffic stop, which led to a search of the vehicle and the substance then being found inside a container. The officer initiated the stop after the driver reportedly ran a stop sign.
•damage to property on Whitebeam Trail where a man said tenants caused $10,000 worth of damage to his rental property.
•battery on Hwy. 53 where a man said he and a friend got into a physical altercation. The altercation reportedly began when the man’s friend told him he “didn’t like the way he was talking in front of his girlfriend.” The man reportedly had visible injuries to his hand but refused medical treatment.
•fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and speeding on I-85 where an officer pursued a vehicle that reached speeds of 136 mph. The officer reportedly lost sight of the vehicle around mile marker 133 and discontinued the pursuit.
•domestic disturbance on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said her husband kicked in the rear door of their residence during a dispute. Her husband also reportedly kicked in a car door.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, expired license plate decal and speeding on I-85 where a motorist was cited for the offenses after being pulled over for speeding. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and the driver handed over a bag containing the substance and a digital scale. A search of the vehicle revealed two marijuana grinders, a glass pipe and a marijuana gas mask bong in the trunk, according to the incident report.
•domestic disturbance on Kilchis Falls Way where a husband and wife reportedly got into a verbal dispute.
•domestic disturbance on Sienna Valley Dr. where a woman said her husband yelled at her and that she was in fear.
