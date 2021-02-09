A man was taken to the hospital after he fled from police and wrecked in West Jackson.
A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the vehicle on Hwy. 60 at Scenic Falls Dr. on Feb. 3 after the driver passed another car in a no-passing zone and nearly hit the deputy head-on.
The vehicle fled toward Hall County and was "all over the roadway," and reached speeds of 105-miles-per-hour. The driver attempted to pass another vehicle and almost struck another vehicle head-on.
At one point, the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped multiple times and struck another car in a driveway.
The driver tried to get out of the vehicle, but officers closed in on him at gunpoint and he was ultimately detained. He was bleeding and appeared to be going unconscious.
Officers dispatched for EMS, but before they arrived, the driver began gaining consciousness and told the deputy he fled because he had a probation warrant.
He was ultimately taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. His condition was critical, according to the police report.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a syringe, digital scale, empty handgun holster, multiple cell phones and multiple loose compartments throughout.
Officers planned to take out charges against the man for fleeing and attempting to elude; reckless driving; passing in a no passing zone; and failure to maintain lane.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•information on Scenic Falls Blvd. where someone heard gunshots.
•dispute on Traditions Way where two men had an argument after one of them didn't stop at a stop sign while driving a golf cart.
•dispute on Arbor Trace where a juvenile got into an argument with family members.
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where someone reproted people were walking in teh road.
•burglary; criminal trespass; and theft on Ednaville Rd. where someone broke into a garage building and took tools/equipment.
•information on Glen Lake Dr. where someone reported a man was riding a four-wheeler on the roadway.
•information on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported damage to their property that was caused by four-wheelers.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported a loud four-wheeler.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported her husband had killed her dogs and threatened her, saying "if you keep it up, you will be next."
•theft by taking on Sinclair Cir. where appliances were missing from a construction site.
•terroristic threats and acts on West Jefferson St. where a man said his landlord threatened to shoot him after an argument about rent and repairs.
•information on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man reported his internet cable was cut and a trash can was moved at his house.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her front door was standing open when she returned from work.
•welfare check on Whites Bottom Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Hwy. 53 where a man was found dead after having been sick.
•unlawful sales/purchases; entering auto; turning movements; open container; and failure to stop at a stop sign on Joshua Way. Officers were called after someone saw a male trying to open car doors. They approached a vehicle, which started driving. The driver weaved to the left and right and ran stop signs. Officers stopped the vehicle and found an open container of Chardonnay. Marijuana residue, cigarettes and a pipe were found in the vehicle. A juvenile male was taken to the hospital since he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
•welfare check on Garner Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•identity fraud on Reece Dr. where a woman reported someone opened an account in her name.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a traffic stop. The driver fled in a vehicle during the stop and the GSP performed a precision immobalization technique. The man then fled on foot and was later checked by EMS for injuries. A K9 unit found a large white crystal block (suspected methamphetamine), along with baggies containing suspected meth.
•information on Jackson Meadows Dr. where a man received a ticket for running a red light in New York, but he hadn't been to New York.
