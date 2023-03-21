Braselton police received a recent call from a Duluth man warning of a shooting that would occur at the University of Georgia.
According to the incident report, he said the police "needed to be ready" and that "this is what God told him to do."
Dispatch notified Athens Clarke County and the University of Georgia police of the call. Braselton police located the man after an Uber driver, parked at a gas station on Hwy. 211, called about a man "acting strange" in his car, saying God was speaking to him. An officer found the man at the location, checked him for weapons and asked if he planned to carry out a shooting at UGA. The man said he did not but wanted to warn the police before it happened. He referenced a recent shooting in Barrow County, saying "God warned" him about it, but he "didn't listen to the warnings."
Asked where he was going, the man said en route to a church in Lawrenceville. The officer spoke to a UGA police sergeant about the incident.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to Braselton Police included:
•traffic stop on Friendship Rd. where three juveniles fled after an officer attempted to pull over a teen driver for a taillight violation. The driver reportedly did not yield after an officer activated his lights and crashed his vehicle into a mailbox while trying to flee. The teens then reportedly ran. Police took two juvenile passengers into custody at the scene and later released both to their parents. An officer had contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice, which declined to take either teen. Braselton police located the driver the next day at school when he told a teacher he'd run from the police the previous night. The teacher then informed the school resource officer, who contacted the teen's mother.
•traffic stop on I-85 North where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), driving without a
valid driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and headlight requirement violation after being pulled over for reportedly driving without his lights on.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where a driver was cited for driving with a suspended tag and possession of drug-related objects during a traffic stop.
•domestic disturbance on Bald Cypress Dr.
where a woman said her son was yelling and cursing, had thrown a dresser
drawer and box fan and punched a hole in a wall. His mother later reported him missing, but officers found him at an Old Winder Hwy. location.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a driver reportedly damaged two pumps at a gas station with their vehicle and left the scene.
•traffic stop on Hwy. 124 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), expired license plate decal and possession of drug-related objects. An officer searched the vehicle during a traffic stop after reporting that it smelled like marijuana.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a truck driver said his driver's license and credit cards were missing from his truck after he entered a gas station. He said he believed he had left his vehicle unlocked.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a FedEx driver knocked off and damaged a post affixed to her home.
•drug investigation on I-85 North where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), speeding and driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop. The marijuana was reportedly found during a search of the car after an officer noted an odor of the substance coming from the vehicle.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Alisha Dashawn Mitchell, 30, 1006 Campbell Rd., Athens — battery. Mitchell was arrested for reportedly punching a co-worker in a business parking lot following a traffic accident.
