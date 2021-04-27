A man was recently transported to the hospital after he was found slumped over in a vehicle in Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to a Hwy. 211 location for the incident.
When officers arrived, they cut the man's vehicle off and tried to wake him up, but he was unresponsive.
Barrow County EMS arrived and took him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Officers found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a pipe, a scale and Xanax pills in the vehicle.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Daniel Wayne Crowe, 53, 1276 Kesler Rd., Winder — purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and warrant. Officers made contact with Crowe and a person who were having a "consensual encounter" in a parking lot. Crowe was arrested for a warrant and officers searched his vehicle, finding a pipe and suspected heroin.
•Kayla Imani Snell, 20, 6388 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton — simple battery. Snell got into an argument with another person and reportedly threw a dog gate at them, striking them in the face.
•Randall S. McClure, 62, 739 S. Frontage Rd., Fountain Inn, S.C. — speeding; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. McClure was stopped for speeding and officers smelled alcohol in the vehicle. They saw an open bottle of liquor and arrested McClure after a field sobriety test. Officers also found marijuana.
•Zachary Javon Chandler, 35, 3663 Misty Oak Dr., Flowery Branch, and Cody Lee Grissom, 29, 55 Will Clark Rd., Jefferson — possession of drug-related objects; and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Chandler faces additional charges of possession of meth and a hold out of Hall County. Grissom faces an additional charge of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. The two in a vehicle stopped for a brake light violation. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance, three Methadone tablets, a suspected altered form of marijuana and 15 Gabapentin pills. In Chandler's bag, officers found meth, suspected heroin marijuana, multiple identification cards and a loaded needle with an unidentified liquid. Officers also found needles in Grissom's pocket.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•information on Lakeshore Dr. where a woman found a basket outside her door containing several items she'd given her ex-boyfriend, along with a vulgar sign.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged by debris.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding; and window violation on Hwy. 124 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and they smelled marijuana. The driver was cited after handing over the substance. The vehicle also had a tint violation.
•domestic disturbance on New Liberty Way where brothers argued and one of them said it turned physical.
•domestic disturbance on Silk Tree Pt. where family members argued and two men "tousled."
•fraud on Lula Bridge Ln. where a woman reported someone filed an unemployment claim in her name.
•miscellaneous report on Democracy Dr. where a man got multiple roofing companies to examine possible storm damage. An insurance adjuster told him there wasn't any damage, except that done by the roofing company.
•suspicious activity on Stonebridge Cove where a house was "toilet papered."
•burglary on White Walnut Way where a man saw someone try to enter his home on a surveillance video.
•domestic disturbance on Friendship Rd. where brothers argued over a vape and one of them left, bu was later returned to his family. One of the brothers said the other brandished a knife during the argument, but the brother denied that claim.
•speeding; reckless driving; failure to yield; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and they smelled marijuana. The driver was cited for traffic violations and a passenger was cited after officers found the marijuana.
•fraud on Spout Springs Rd. where another jurisdiction asked officers to look into a fraud case after someone tried to cash checks in Braselton.
•affray/fight on Spout Springs Rd. where a man said another man hit him and slammed his head against a wall.
•domestic disturbance on Fisk Falls Dr. where a couple had an argument and a woman said she took a whole bottle of Adderall and drank alcohol. EMS checked the woman and cleared her.
•information on Monta Vista Way where a couple argued over loud music.
•disorderly conduct on Bald Cypress Dr. where someone reported a man was stumbling down the road and a woman was passed out at a park and had to be escorted by a juvenile family member. Officers made contact with a woman at a a nearby residence, who said she had custody of her daughter's juvenile child. The mother had come for supervised visitation. Officers said the man and woman appeared under the influence and escorted them to a convenience store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.