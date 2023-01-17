N2105P43003C.TIF

A Jefferson man concealing two bags of methamphetamine attempted to unload them when he placed the drugs on a Braselton police vehicle tire during a traffic stop, according to a report from the department.

William Chandler McDougald, 58, 148 Geiger Rd., Jefferson, was booked for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects and failure to use a turning signal. Police also arrested the vehicle’s passenger, April Nicole Godfrey, 26, 433 Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, charging her with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug-related objects.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.