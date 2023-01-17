A Jefferson man concealing two bags of methamphetamine attempted to unload them when he placed the drugs on a Braselton police vehicle tire during a traffic stop, according to a report from the department.
William Chandler McDougald, 58, 148 Geiger Rd., Jefferson, was booked for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects and failure to use a turning signal. Police also arrested the vehicle’s passenger, April Nicole Godfrey, 26, 433 Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, charging her with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug-related objects.
According to the arrest report, McDougald was standing beside the police vehicle while his vehicle was searched. After the search, an officer reportedly saw him rapidly remove his right hand from behind his back. The officer then reported seeing two bags of a white crystal substance on the front passenger tire of the police vehicle where he’d seen McDougald’s right arm. He placed McDougald under arrest.
Meanwhile, Godfrey reportedly removed two pieces of tin foil from her bra containing fentanyl after speaking to an officer. After being placed under arrest, she admitted to having more drugs in her possession and handed over additional fentanyl, according to the report.
The arrests occurred during a traffic stop after McDougald reportedly failed to use his turn signal while traveling on Friendship Rd.
An officer deployed the police department’s drug dog based on both McDougald’s and Godfrey’s behavior when asked if drugs were inside the vehicle and record of previous methamphetamine charges for McDougald. The dog reportedly sniffed the vehicle and directed the officer’s attention to the driver's-side door.
