Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators have notified family members of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a train in the area of Ga. 60/Queen City Parkway in Gainesville on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10, according to a press release.
The victim is identified as Jartaqaron Duniteo Willis, 42, of Albany, Georgia.
Gainesville Police Department, Gainesville Fire Department and Hall County Fire Services units responded to the call at approximately 5:20 p.m. and located Willis, who was deceased. Deputies received the call at roughly 5:25 p.m. when it was determined the incident occurred in unincorporated Hall County. Sheriff’s Office investigators and Norfolk Southern officials were also notified.
According to the preliminary investigation, the conductor sounded the horn and began slowing the train when Willis was spotted walking on the tracks. He was hit by the train under the Queen City Parkway Bridge.
Willis’ body has been sent to the medical examiner for autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation, although charges are not anticipated.
