A man who reportedly smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking ran his vehicle into some trees on Hunters Run.
According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the man was reportedly given Narcan and became more alert but did not answer questions about the accident.
A deputy noted alcohol on the man’s breath, and the man reportedly admitted to having a few drinks. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, according to the accident report. The passenger in the vehicle said the man picked him up and started speeding and “cutting up" while driving. He said the man then floored the gas pedal and weaved back-and-forth on the roadway before losing control of the vehicle, striking a mailbox and then crashing into the trees.
Other recent incidents reported to the JSCO include:
•dispute on Lamar Ln. where a man said a woman took him to her house against his will and then asked him to leave. The man said he had been drinking the previous night and didn’t remember how he arrived at the residence and said he woke up missing some clothes with the woman yelling at him. The woman said she drove the man to her home the previous night while he was intoxicated and going in and out of consciousness. She said he then attacked her at the residence, pushing her against a wall and slapping her in the face multiple times, causing her lip to bleed. The woman had injuries to her elbows that appeared to be days old while showing no signs of a lip injury, according to the incident report. The woman declined to press charges, but said she wanted the man to leave.
•hit and run and damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 at Eagles Bluff Way where a woman said a driver struck her vehicle in the rear and then sped away after checking to make sure her and her daughter were OK.
•theft on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man reported that his pistol was missing after a woman with whom he’d been trying to “cultivate a relationship” left his residence after a two-week stay. He said the woman was the only person who knew the location of the firearm and was “99% sure” she took the gun. He also said the woman was a known drug addict.
•information on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reportedly became irate with pet boarding employees after being told his dog would not be accepted due to aggressive behavior toward the staff. The man reportedly threatened violence toward the staff. He was escorted out of the building by a representative of the business and told not to return, according to the incident report. The man’s wife reportedly apologized for her husband’s behavior while the man later called and apologized as well.
•terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 53 where a driver said a man riding a motorcycle whom he didn’t know drove erratically behind him, passed his vehicle and pointed a handgun in the air.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a school administrator asked the JCSO about getting an ex-employee to return a laptop.
•information on Ward Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend has been threatening her life via text message.
