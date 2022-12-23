The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store on Hwy. 52/Old Cornelia Hwy. in East Hall County early Thursday evening, Dec. 22, according to an HCSO press release.
Deputies responded to East Hall Food Mart at approximately 6 p.m. and notified HCSO investigators. A K9 unit searched the area but was unsuccessful in finding the suspect. The female store clerk was not injured during the crime.
According to the initial investigation, the lone male suspect, entered the store armed with a machete and demanded money from the clerk. He left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away on foot. He was wearing dark colored clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt, pants and ski mask. He was also wearing sunglasses.
Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts can contact investigator Nguyen at anguyen@hallcounty.org or (770) 718-5159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.