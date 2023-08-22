A man recently told a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy that he wrecked his motorcycle on Duck Rd. after driving over grass clippings left in the road.
According to the incident report, the man wanted the person responsible for the clippings to be found at fault for the accident but was told clippings on the road were not illegal.
The motorcycle was reportedly not at the scene, and the man, who refused to provide his identification, reportedly smelled like alcohol.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•harassing communications on Bentwater Way where a woman said her aunt called her and told her, “If something happens to me, it’s going to be your fault.”
•fraud on Tom White Rd. where a woman said she received a letter from a collection agency saying she owed $8,000. The woman alleged that another woman who’d reappropriated $150,000 of funds from her in 2014 took out the loan.
•welfare check on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reportedly hit his head and coughed up blood. According to the incident report, a deputy found the man with two black eyes, a laceration across the top of his head and his upper body covered in bruises. The man said he went outside to smoke and fell down the stairs. The man, who said he had three glasses of brandy in the last 24 hours, requested an EMS check but refused transport to the hospital.
•dispute on Huntley Trace where a man reportedly argued over the phone with his mother and ex-wife and punched a wall after becoming upset. According to the incident report, his hand was bloody and scratched, and he appeared intoxicated.
•theft on Davenport Rd. where a man said he invested $22,000 in a cryptocurrency website before finding out he’d possibly been scammed.
•information on Panther Ct. where a man said he was told by the parents of a female that his son had run away with their daughter. He asked if the JCSO could ping the female’s phone but was told her parents had to request the ping.
•hit-and-run on I-85 North where a man said an Amazon tractor-trailer driver side-swiped his vehicle, knocking off the bumper, and continued northbound. The man said he wanted to pursue charges.
•theft on McNeal Rd. where a man said someone stole his $1,300 trailer.
•damage to property on Tom White Rd. where the owner of a construction company said his crew accidentally hit and severed an underground gas line while digging with an excavator.
•information on Addenbrooke Way where a man reported his girlfriend missing, saying he hadn’t heard from her in over 13 hours. A deputy eventually reached the woman, who said she was OK but did not want to be around the man.
•animal complaint on Shirley Ct. where a woman said a neighbor’s barking dog woke her up overnight.
•extortion on Summer Brook Rd. where a student said he was dealing with issues on social media.
•information on Legacy Knoll Lane where a Jackson County School System official said a juvenile reportedly made an inappropriate comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.