police lights

A man recently told a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy that he wrecked his motorcycle on Duck Rd. after driving over grass clippings left in the road.

According to the incident report, the man wanted the person responsible for the clippings to be found at fault for the accident but was told clippings on the road were not illegal.

