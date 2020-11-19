A Gainesville man was recently arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and several other offenses.
Agents with the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit) arrested Antonio Jermaine McCluster, 43, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, following the execution of a search warrant at his residence in the 2,000 block of Chicopee Street.
During the search, agents seized approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of heroin, two grams of crack cocaine and roughly 11 grams of synthetic marijuana. The approximate street value of the drugs is $4,540. McCluster also had possession of a digital scale and multiple plastic bags.
Agents confiscated three handguns, one of which was stolen, and a rifle as well.
In addition to methamphetamine trafficking, McCluster faces the following charges:
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of heroin with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of synthetic cannabinoid
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
McCluster was booked in at the Hall County Jail following his arrest.
The investigation by the MANS Unit is continuing, although no further arrests are anticipated.
