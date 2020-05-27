Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad agents recently arrested Tommy Van Luc, 23, of Gainesville, following a narcotics investigation.
Luc was found in possession of approximately two pounds of marijuana, four ounces of THC wax, three vials of THC oil and 50 doses of LSD. Additionally, packaging materials, a ledger and a money counter were located and seized from his residence in the 3,400 block of Dockside Shores Drive in Hall County.
The approximate street value of the seized narcotics is $9,900.
Agents also seized approximately $235,000 cash from the residence.
Luc was booked into the Hall County Jail for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of THC oil with intent to distribute and possession of LSD with intent to distribute.
No further arrests are anticipated in the case.
