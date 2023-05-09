A Massachusetts man was arrested after reportedly driving away from the scene of an alcohol-related incident during which an officer told him not to drive.
Charles Peter Kadis, 54, 23 Tony Terrace, Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was booked by Braselton police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and open container violation.
The officer initially encountered Kadis after Kadis reportedly became combative with EMTs, who tended to him while he was passed out at a Braselton Pkwy. location. The officer spoke to Kadis, who reportedly smelled like alcohol and slurred his speech, and noticed his driver’s license was revoked after running his information. He reportedly informed Kadis of his revoked license and told him he knew he was intoxicated and not to drive. The officer, however, reported seeing Kadis driving moments later on Exchange Way, at which point he pulled him over and arrested him.
Kadis reportedly screamed at the officer following the arrest, accusing him of slamming him to the ground and punching him. The officer denied the claim, stating in his report that he used minimal force to detain him.
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Benjamin Harold Alexander, 57, 1753 Jones Ferry Rd., Elberton — aggravated assault (other dangerous weapons), false imprisonment and obstruction of 911 call. Alexander was arrested after reportedly attacking his wife. According to the arrest report, his wife sustained multiple bruises, a cut on the bridge of her nose and black eyes. She said Alexander struck her across the face with a Yeti cup and struck her several times in the face. She reportedly fled Alexander’s truck and was tackled before breaking free. Alexander’s wife said Alexander became angry after she contacted her ex-husband.
•William Kent Kise, 31, 5356 Thornapple Lane, Acworth — public intoxication. Police reportedly arrested Kise after he shoved a security guard during a drunken altercation.
Recent incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•information on Reisling Dr. where a woman said both her children smoke marijuana while one is skipping school.
•missing person on Reisling Dr. where officers searched for a teen not seen in weeks. The officers reportedly learned that the juvenile worked at a fast-food restaurant. They asked the restaurant managers to notify law enforcement when the teen reported for work.
•juvenile complaint on Old Winder Hwy. where an officer reportedly found a teen missing out of Gwinnett County since February and took him into custody for providing a false name. The teen, who reportedly had a criminal history, was taken to Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.
•battery on Chardonnay Trace where a juvenile reportedly fought with her mother over a request to go to the mall. The teen’s mother reportedly had marks on her face and neck following the altercation.
•death investigation on Democracy Dr. where a man with a history of medical issues was found deceased in his bed. Police reported no signs of foul play.
•traffic stop on Hwy. 53 where police cited a driver for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects after pulling him over for a suspended tag.
