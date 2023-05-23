Braselton police arrested a Maysville man on methamphetamine charges after reportedly finding 26.5 grams of the substance in a vehicle he shares with his girlfriend.
James Michael Reidling, 50, 1175 Ervin Chambers Rd., Maysville, was booked for possession and intent to distribute a Schedule I or II substance. An arrest warrant for Reidling out of Jackson County was also reportedly confirmed.
His girlfriend, Audrey Anita Shelnut, 41, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson., was also taken into custody after police discovered an arrest warrant for her arrest out of Madison County. Additionally, Shelnut received citations for a taillight violation and driving with a suspended license.
The two arrests occurred after an officer pulled Shelnut over on Hwy. 53 for the reported taillight violation. According to the arrest report, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana from the vehicle and on Reidling during the traffic stop, leading to a search.
The officer reportedly found a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing hypodermic needles and marijuana in Reidling’s pants pockets.
The department’s drug-detection dog was then deployed for a free-air sniff of the vehicle, which led to the officer reportedly finding a bag of a crystal-like substance, also believed to be methamphetamine, between the center console and front passenger seat where Reidling sat. The officer also reportedly found a loaded hypodermic needle containing a liquid and three digital scales.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Jack Daniel Mays, 40, 3478 Pierce Dr., Gainesville — criminal trespass. Mays was arrested after reportedly returning to a Jackson Ave. store from which he was barred in March.
•Ian William Pelham, 26, 1306 Stonemont Rd., Auburn — hit-and-run, open container and following too closely. Police arrested Pelham when he turned himself in a day after reportedly fleeing an accident scene on I-85. A can of Twisted Tea — an alcoholic beverage – was found in his vehicle, according to the police report. After the accident, a witness reportedly followed Pelham to a Hwy. 53 hotel and saw Pelham exit his vehicle and run into the woods near the building. Police, however, were unable to locate Pelham. Pelham reportedly turned himself in the next day, saying he fled the scene out of fear of being ticketed.
•Damani E. Wright, 24, 245 Broken Lance Place, Alpharetta — giving false information, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), suspended or revoked license, expired license plate decal and improper display of a license. Wright was arrested after reportedly providing a false name during a traffic stop on I-85 for a tag violation. Wright told the officer who made the traffic stop that he’d lied because he was wanted out of Gwinnett County.
•Kylie Ann Klim, 29, 7121 Silk Tree Pointe, Braselton — driving with a suspended license, failure to change a name or address on a license within 60 days and failure to stop at a stop sign. Police arrested Klim for reportedly driving with a license suspended in 2022 for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•threat on Sparta Way where a woman in her late 70s who reportedly suffers from mental health issues told a medical office employee that she wanted to shoot a doctor in the head and then shoot herself. After making the alleged statement, the woman exited the building and appeared to have a mental breakdown inside her vehicle. The woman had left the scene when police arrived. The doctor did not press charges but had the woman banned from the building. According to the incident report, the woman’s husband said the woman suffers from mental health issues and agreed to seek treatment.
•miscellaneous report on Noble Vines Dr. where a woman complained her neighbors were making noise, though the responding officer reported he heard none. According to the incident report, this was the latest in a series of complaints between the neighbors since late April.
•drug investigation on Bayberry Ridge Dr. where a man was cited for speeding, reckless driving, racing on the highways and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). An officer pulled the driver over for reportedly traveling 85 mph in a 45 mph. According to the incident report, the driver admitted to racing another driver. The driver also reportedly admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle after initially claiming he did not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.