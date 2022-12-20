N2105P43003C.TIF

Two Snellville men were recently arrested after returning merchandize they’d reportedly stolen from a Braselton business location on Lewis Braselton Blvd.

Alonzo Gonzales, 23, 2715 Van Ct., Snellville; and Ismael E. Garcia Madrid, 26, 2705 Van Ct., Snellville; were both booked on charges of felony theft, according to an arrest report filed by Braselton police.

