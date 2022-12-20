Two Snellville men were recently arrested after returning merchandize they’d reportedly stolen from a Braselton business location on Lewis Braselton Blvd.
Alonzo Gonzales, 23, 2715 Van Ct., Snellville; and Ismael E. Garcia Madrid, 26, 2705 Van Ct., Snellville; were both booked on charges of felony theft, according to an arrest report filed by Braselton police.
The manager of the business told police he had video footage and a written statement from Gonzales saying he’d taken between $30,000 to $40,000 from the establishment between Nov. 18 and Dec. 8. The manager also said Madrid was seen in the video helping load the stolen items.
The two men were then arrested when they reportedly returned to the store to drop off some of the stolen merchandise.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Dalton Edward Wheeler, 27, 50 Jackson Meadows Dr., Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and duty upon striking fixture. Wheeler was approached by police after reportedly backing into a light pole in a parking lot on Hwy. 211 and arrested after reportedly failing a field sobriety test.
•Erica Rachel Bergelt, 42, 625 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta — battery. Bergelt was arrested after reportedly hitting her boyfriend multiple times in a hotel after questioning him about where he had been. Her boyfriend had visible scratch marks on the right side of his neck from what appeared to be fingernails and a large scratch on his chest and stomach area, according to the arrest report. Police responded to the scene when Bergelt called law enforcement, alleging her boyfriend had kicked her. Her boyfriend said he used his foot to push her off of him because he was tired of being hit.
•Justin Everett Niefer, 41, 2950 New Columbia Ct., Cumming — possession of marijuana (greater than one ounce), criminal damage, burglary and open container violation. Neifer was arrested after reportedly kicking in his ex-girlfriend’s front door and destroying the door frame. An open container and bag of a leafy substance were reportedly found in Niefer’s vehicle. He reportedly admitted to kicking in the door. Niefer also reportedly took a Georgia Bulldog statue from another address, but the owner declined to press charges.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton Police include:
•domestic disturbance on Wayside Terrace where a woman said her husband grabbed her and drug her by the hair while she was changing her son.
•domestic disturbance on Alderbrook Terrace where a man and a woman who’d recently broken up reportedly got into a dispute over the man’s laptop. The man said he thought the woman had hidden it in her vehicle, and he blocked her from leaving. The woman said she thought the man was “up to something shady” and checked the laptop for text messages before placing it behind a couch cushion.
•domestic dispute on Bald Cypress Dr. where a woman and her son reportedly got into an altercation over knives missing from the kitchen and her asking him to clean his room. The woman said her son pushed her during the dispute, but he said he bumped her. The son reportedly left the scene despite being told to stop by officers. He was eventually detained. He was then taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton after reportedly telling officers he no longer wanted to live.
•suspicious activity on Sparta Way where a woman said a man who appeared homeless was reportedly hanging around a business. The man was later located and told police that he was not homeless and had cut through the property while walking until his girlfriend picked him up.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a man said his iPhone was stolen at a bank.
•simple assault on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a juvenile fast food worker flung boiling water at her ankles, causing third-degree burns. The woman declined to press charges.
•domestic disturbance on Walnut Woods Dr. where a woman said her son grabbed her arm during a dispute over her car, causing a scratch and swelling. Her son was not at the scene but police took out an arrest warrant for simple battery.
