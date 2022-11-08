N2105P43003C.TIF

A man said a shoulder bump with another man at a Hwy. 53 gas station led to a confrontation and him removing his concealed handgun from hip.

The man told Braselton police that the incident began when he went inside to pay for his fuel. While entering, he said he brushed shoulders with a man who was exiting. He said he paid for his fuel and was confronted by the other man when he exited the store. He said the man yelled at him and grabbed him, angry over the shoulder bump. He said he responded by pushing the man and then removing his firearm from his hip.

Locations

