A man said a shoulder bump with another man at a Hwy. 53 gas station led to a confrontation and him removing his concealed handgun from hip.
The man told Braselton police that the incident began when he went inside to pay for his fuel. While entering, he said he brushed shoulders with a man who was exiting. He said he paid for his fuel and was confronted by the other man when he exited the store. He said the man yelled at him and grabbed him, angry over the shoulder bump. He said he responded by pushing the man and then removing his firearm from his hip.
He said that he kept the firearm by his side but told the other man not to touch him. He said the other man walked off, cursing.
He said the man later moved his semi-truck in front of his vehicle and blocked him in. He said the man then yelled and cursed at him and threw items at his truck before leaving.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•entering an automobile on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman reported that her vehicle was stolen while she worked out at a gym. She said she’d left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. The woman said her purse contained her phone, credit cards, two diamond earrings, diamond necklace and a handgun. The purse was later found at a bank on Hwy. 211 with the woman’s driver's license, credit cards and keys all reportedly still inside of it, but the diamond earrings and diamond necklace were missing.
•missing person on Bald Cypress Dr. where a female juvenile reportedly packed a bag and ran away. The juvenile was later located by police along Hwy. 211 near Chateau Elan.
•entering an automobile on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly entered another man’s vehicle but did not take any items. The man reportedly attempted to use a pair of scissors in the car to start it.
•entering auto on Braselton Pkwy. where a man said someone took a number of items from his car while he was working, including a two handguns, a Louis Vuitton bag and a Gucci wallet, which contained his driver's license, credit cards and debit card. The man’s brother said his Gucci bag containing a watch, diamond bracelet and $300 in cash were stolen as well, along with his wallet, driver's license and debit card.
•information on Hwy. 211 where a teen driver reportedly jumped a curb on Golf Club Dr. and drove around a gate. The driver was reportedly pulled over and the vehicle was searched after an officer reported that it smelled like marijuana. Marijuana was found in multiple places, along with a vape pen suspected to be a THC vape and a backpack with alcoholic beverages. The teen’s parents were called to the scene.
•welfare check on Summerall Circle where a man was found on the floor responsive, breathing and able to answer some questions. He was provided with medication and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Recent arrests reported to Braselton police included:
•Ernesto Loza, 47, 355 Kingsport Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, following too closely and open container violation. Loza was arrested after failing to complete a field-sobriety test following an automobile accident.
