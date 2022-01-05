Two men reportedly got into an altercation recently over an alleged speeding incident on Broadmoor Dr. The dispute included alleged threats.
According to a Braselton police report, a man said he and another male driver exchanged “verbal slurs” during an altercation over the alleged speed at which he was driving through a neighborhood.
He said incident included the other driver threatening to “beat his a—“.
The other driver, however, said he was threatened when the complainant told him, “I know where you live.” In response, he said he followed the complainant to his residence and made a motion indicating “that he was watching him.”
The complainant said the dispute began when the other driver pulled out in front of him and threw up his hands outside the vehicle’s window. He said he then followed the other driver to the neighborhood pool parking lot where the verbal altercation reportedly occurred.
The complainant contended that he was driving behind a large truck and “knows he wasn’t speeding.” But the other driver said the complainant was driving 50 mph and almost hit him while he was pulling out of his driveway.
Neither man admitted to threatening the other.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton Police include:
•criminal damage and theft on Yaupon Trail where a man said his wallet, ID, and credit and debit cards were missing after discovering that the back window of his truck was broken out. He also reported damage to the windshield and other parts of the vehicle.
•simple battery on Franklin St. where a woman reportedly struck her boyfriend during an argument. The woman said her boyfriend attempted to hug her, but she swung her hand up toward him, hitting him in the face. The man reportedly had a scratch on his face but did not want to press charges.
•hit-and-run on Cypress Bluff where a couple said the side front quarter panel and bumper of their vehicle had been struck by another vehicle. Deputies were notified that a towing service driver possibly struck the vehicle, but the driver denied causing the damage.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) where a passenger was cited for the infraction after the substance was reportedly found in a vehicle.
•giving false information, possession of a Schedule I or II Substance and driving under the influence of drugs on Hwy. 124 where a man reportedly provided officers with a fake name after police responded to a report of two people sleeping in a fast food restaurant parking lot. During the incident, a K9 unit dog began pulling toward the driver of the vehicle while conducting a “free-air sniff.” A search of the vehicle revealed a straw with an unidentified drug residue inside of it. An officer transported the man to the Barrow County Jail on charges of providing a false name, but the jail nurse said the man, who was “very sluggish,” needed to be transported to the hospital. The man was released there. Warrants will be taken out for his arrest for providing false information, according to the incident report.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where the owner of a storage lot said someone cut a fence to the property to gain access. The owner said he believed the perpetrators were looking to steal catalytic converters from vehicles.
•domestic disturbance on Hawthorn Path were a man said his wife pushed her finger in his face during an argument and later punched him in the face after he called her a “b——“. The man said he grabbed his wife and pushed her off of him, causing her to fall on the floor. Neither sought to press charges against the other, according to the incident report.
‘•domestic disturbance on Lexington Ct. where a man said his wife hit him during an argument. The man’s wife said she was attempting to push the man’s phone out of her face after he began recording their altercation.
ARRESTS
•Jacob Strickland Cheves, 22, 2522 Autumn Maple Dr., Braselton — family violence and battery. Cheves reportedly assaulted his father, causing injuries to the face, after becoming irate when the keys to his vehicle were taken from him. While en route to the Gwinnett County Jail, Cheves allegedly kicked the door to the patrol car multiple times, slammed his head against the seat and yelled a racial slur at a woman in another vehicle.
