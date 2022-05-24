A dispute between two men over a stolen generator included alleged threats with a knife and a hatchet, according to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).
The incident occurred on Pocket Rd. where the complainant said the other man stole his generator. When he confronted the man about the alleged theft, he said the man threatened him with a knife. The other man, however, said the complainant threatened him with a hatchet after accusing him of the theft.
The responding deputy saw a generator at the other man’s residence, but it did not fit the description of the stolen generator, according to the incident report.
The men were asked to stay away from each other.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a gas station customer and employee reportedly got into an argument over the customer’s alleged refusal to move his truck from a fuel pump.
•temporary protective order service on Hwy. 60 where a man was accused of stalking.
•information on Kiley Dr. where a potential computer hacking was reported. A woman reportedly gave several identification numbers to a man she believed to be with Microsoft customer support before she said she realized she was being scammed.
•agency assist on Manor Lake Circle where a man who was to be transported by emergency medical services reportedly armed himself with scissors and chased nursing staff members. The man also reportedly threatened to hit a deputy over the head with his cane. Emergency medical service workers eventually convinced the man to leave on a stretcher, according to the report.
•dispute on Maddox Rd. where a woman said she and her husband are going through a divorce and the arguments have become heated after he drinks and takes testosterone.
•harassing communications on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said a man for whom she has a non-contact order has texted her. The man also reportedly made suicide threats. The woman said she is scared of the man and does not want him to show up at her home.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where the alleged driver of a vehicle fled the scene of an accident. A man who said he was the passenger in the vehicle asked to be transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for minor injuries.
•recovered stolen property on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle and excavator reported stolen were found. The owner was present at the recovery location and both items were released to him. The owner also told a deputy the suspect was walking on Hwy. 53 toward Winder.
•dispute on Kerby Circle where a woman said her next-door neighbor came over to her home and cursed at her due to the volume of the music in her home. A witness said the man yelled racial slurs at the woman and her family.
•damage to a vehicle on Michigan Circle where a man said his vehicle was sideswiped overnight, causing damage.
•suspicious activity and agency assist on Hwy. 53 where construction materials were taken in a neighborhood where a number of construction-material thefts have been reported. A Gwinnett County officer who lives in the area said he saw a truck leaving the area with roofing materials loaded in the truck bed and stopped the vehicle. The men in the truck were reportedly unable to put law enforcement officers in contact with their boss, calling a non-working number. The responding deputy said his supervisors advised him to have the men return the materials to the location.
•noise complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported gun shots in the area.
•damage to property on Ednaville Rd. where a man said it appeared that someone backed a vehicle into his front porch. He said he suspected an Amazon truck driver for the damage.
•agency assist on Davenport Rd. where a male reportedly threatened to commit suicide. He was taken by emergency medical services to the hospital for an evaluation.
•fraud on Reece Dr. where a woman said $7,710 was taken from her account following a phone call from someone she believed was an insurance company employee.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a man was reportedly lying in the road with a machete and “acting strange.” The man was transported to the hospital for a possible drug overdose, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Mandy Lane where a man said his bank account, cell phone, email account, internet and credit cards were hacked. He said he was unsure if money was taken. The man said people who have been coming onto his property were possibly responsible for the alleged hacking.
•suspicious activity on Glen Lake Rd. where a man said a driver followed him to his home. The incident included racial slurs reportedly being directed at the man. The man said the driver began following him after he left a fast-food restaurant on Hwy. 124 and continued to tail him on Hwy. 332. He said he later saw the driver pass by his residence on Glen Lake Dr., return and stop in his driveway. The man then followed the driver to an Antrum Dr. residence to ask why she was following him. The driver reportedly yelled at him for speeding and used racial slurs. The man returned home and later saw headlights in his driveway and saw the same female sitting in her vehicle, according to incident report. The woman reportedly left after a few moments.
•harassing communications on Washington Rd. where a man said he received death threats over the phone from a male with a heavy European accent who said the man owed him money. The calls came from a number the man did not recognize, according to the incident report. The man said he told the caller he didn’t owe anyone money, but the caller reportedly threatened to kill the man if he didn’t pay. The caller then sent him pictures of dead bodies, telling him, “that’s what’s going to happen if you don’t get my money.” The man told the caller to not call him again and that he would report the incident to police, to which the caller responded, “We kill cops.” The man said he was concerned that the caller knew the names of some of his family members. The sheriff’s office has placed extra patrol on the man’s residence for a month.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a trailer was reported stolen from a lot. The complainant noticed the trailer was missing as he was leaving the location for the day and said he believed the trailer had been taken sometime overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.