Additional details have emerged from noted Canadian comic book author Body Ngoy’s arrest in Braselton for child cruelty.
Ngoy allegedly touched a teen inappropriately while in town for a wedding at Chateau Elan on Nov. 12. According to an arrest report filed by Braselton police, Ngoy leaned over a 16-year-old female laying on a hotel couch and asked if he could kiss her “Spiderman style.” The female said she told him no, but Ngoy kissed her anyway, according to the report.
According to the report, video footage showed that Ngoy appeared to kiss the female after being told no.
In the report, Ngoy “uttered that the girl told him to kiss her” when asked about the incident by police. He was then placed under arrest.
Ngoy’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, claimed the incident was a misunderstanding, according to report last week from WSB. In the report, he claimed Ngoy noticed a person he thought was a man passed out on a bench. Ngoy said his client reached down to check on the person.
“When my client leaned over to say, ‘Are you OK, it startled the person,’” Patterson said, according to the WSB report. “That person then abruptly raised up and their lips accidentally touched.”
A judge granted Ngoy $5,000 bond with orders to stay away from the victim and Chateau Elan as he faces charges.
