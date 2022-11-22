N2105P43003C.TIF

Additional details have emerged from noted Canadian comic book author Body Ngoy’s arrest in Braselton for child cruelty.

Ngoy allegedly touched a teen inappropriately while in town for a wedding at Chateau Elan on Nov. 12. According to an arrest report filed by Braselton police, Ngoy leaned over a 16-year-old female laying on a hotel couch and asked if he could kiss her “Spiderman style.” The female said she told him no, but Ngoy kissed her anyway, according to the report.

