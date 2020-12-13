A Gainesville woman will be charged with murder and aggravated assault following the deaths of her two children.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26. Jaramillo-Hernandez faces two counts each of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.
The victims have been identified as Mateo Miranda Jaramillo, 5, and Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, 6.
According to the preliminary investigation, between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, Jaramillo-Hernandez killed the children with a knife and then turned the knife on herself, resulting in serious injuries.
The incident occurred at their home on Crescent Drive.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial 911 call at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, in reference to a woman that had cut herself. Arriving deputies located the injured Jaramillo-Hernandez and discovered the bodies of the children in the home.
Hall County Fire Services transported Jaramillo-Hernandez for medical treatment, while the investigation began.
Jaramillo-Hernandez will be charged at the completion of her medical treatment.
The case remains under investigation.
