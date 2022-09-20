A juvenile said his mother punched him in the face several times and pinned him to the floor after he shoved her during an altercation on Dumar Ln. But his mother said she was defending herself, telling a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy that the teen has a history of attacking her.
She said her son rushed her and pushed her onto his bed, and that she defended herself by punching him in the face and pinning him.
No injuries to either person was reported.
A representative of the Department of Juvenile Justice said the juvenile’s actions did not meet the requirements for an arrest.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•noise complaint on Ontario Ln. where a man said his neighbors were being too loud and keeping him awake. A deputy reported that the neighbors were talking on their patio but not loud enough to cause a disturbance.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a patrol vehicle was damaged while pursuing a motorist. A deputy reportedly drove over a rubber base — which holds the DOT barrels in place – on I-85 while chasing the driver. The rubber base was lying in the right lane on the interstate when the deputy drove over it while shifting lanes, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on Olde Wick Trail where a woman said her neighbors drive through her lawn each time they exit their driveway. According to the incident report, the woman put up a rock and three-foot fence to prevent this from occurring but it was damaged when someone backed into it.
•theft on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a business owner said an independent contractor collected fees directly from clients rather than having them pay him, per their contract. The business owner said this has been happening for a year and that the misappropriated funds totaled between $22,000 and $50,000.
•suspicious activity on Lamar Ln. where a woman said she did not want her ex-boyfriend on her property.
•juvenile issue on Kiley Dr. where a woman said her step-daughter was acting out and attempting to run away.
•runaway juvenile on Dumar Ln. where a juvenile reportedly went missing after refusing to do his school work. The juvenile reportedly fled to West Jackson Middle School where law enforcement found him.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a student reported photos of her on Snap Chat to an administrator.
•battery on Davenport Rd. where a man said his dog bit him, causing a cut to his right ear. He reportedly told 911 that he and his girlfriend had gotten into a physical dispute, but insisted to the responding deputy that his dog bit him.
•theft on I-85 where the catalytic converter of an abandoned vehicle was reportedly removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.