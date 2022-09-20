N1605P25010C.TIF

A juvenile said his mother punched him in the face several times and pinned him to the floor after he shoved her during an altercation on Dumar Ln. But his mother said she was defending herself, telling a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy that the teen has a history of attacking her.

She said her son rushed her and pushed her onto his bed, and that she defended herself by punching him in the face and pinning him.

